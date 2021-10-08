Uganda vs Rwanda prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Uganda invite Rwanda to St Mary's Stadium for FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying action as they look to close the gap at the top with Mali in the Group E standings of the CAF second-round qualifiers.

Rwanda are winless after three games in qualifying and have scored just one goal so far. Uganda have also scored just once in three games so far, with that goal coming against the visiting side on Thursday, as they recorded their first win of the campaign.

Fahad Bayo scored the winning goal just before the half-time whistle in that game and with home advantage this time around, they will be looking to record an even better result.

Uganda vs Rwanda Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 20 times across all competitions and as things stand the hosts hold the upper hand in the fixture with seven wins. The visitors have four wins to their name while nine games have ended in a draw.

This will be just the second meeting of the World Cup qualifiers, with Uganda recording a 1-0 in the reverse fixture on Thursday.

Uganda form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-L

Rwanda form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-W

Uganda vs Rwanda Team News

Uganda

Emmanuel Okwi and Farouk Miya have been left out of the 32-man squad for the qualifying fixtures on account of form-related issues. Murushid Juuko should return to the starting XI after serving a one-game suspension in the 1-0 win over Rwanda.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Emmanuel Okwi, Farouk Miya

Rwanda

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the visiting side here.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Uganda vs Rwanda Predicted XI

Uganda Predicted XI (4-3-3): Charles Lukwago; Denis Iguma, Isaac Muleme, Enock Walusimbi, Timothy Awanyi; Khalid Aucho, Taddeo Lwanga, Bobosi Byaruhanga; Moses Waiswa, Azizi Fahad Bayo, Steven Mukwala

Rwanda Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emery Mvuyekure; Fitina Omborenga, Abdul Rwatubyaye, Salomon Nirisarike, Emmanuel Imanishimwe; Djihad Bizimana, Yannick Mukunzi; Kevin Muhire, Haruna Niyonzima, Muhadjiri Hakizimana; Jacques Tuyisenge

Uganda vs Rwanda Prediction

Uganda scored their first goal of the campaign in their previous outing and should head into the home game with their heads held high. They are yet to concede a goal and we expect their record to continue here as well.

Also Read

A win and a clean sheet for Uganda look like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Uganda 2-0 Rwanda.

Edited by Shardul Sant