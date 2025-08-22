Uganda vs Senegal Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Uganda will take on Senegal at Amaan Stadium in the African Nations Championship on Saturday. At stake is a ticket to the semi-finals of the competition set for Tanzania and Uganda

Uganda vs Senegal Preview

Uganda are one of the three host nations of the 2024 (moved to 2025) African Nations Championship, alongside Tanzania and Kenya. Some pundits claim that status has helped the Ugandan team reach the current stage of the competition. Others, mostly local commentators, have refuted such claims, arguing their team deserve their qualification.

The Cranes opened their campaign with a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Algeria in Group C, despite an impressive home support. However, they got back on their feet as the competition progressed, beating Guinea 3-0 and Niger 2-0. Uganda drew against South Africa 3-3 to finish atop the group with seven points.

Senegal kicked off their tournament with a 1-0 win over Nigeria, but that would eventually be their only win in the group stage. They subsequently drew against Congo 1-1 and against Sudan 0-0, to finish second in Group C tied on five points with Sudan. Senegal played all their group games in Zanzibar City, where they will take on Uganda.

Lions de la Téranga are yet to evince their fear factor as the defending champions. In fact, they struggled in the group stage, but they could offer something different as things become more serious in the knockout phase. Home support may not play in Senegal’s favour despite squaring off in Tanzania, due to its proximity to Uganda.

Uganda vs Senegal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Uganda did not progress beyond the group stage in their last three appearances in this competition.

Uganda defeated Senegal 1-0 the last time the two teams met in the African Nations Championship.

Uganda have scored eight goals and conceded six so far in this tournament.

Senegal have scored twice and conceded once thus far in this tournament.

Uganda have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while Senegal have won once, drawn twice and lost twice. Form Guide: Uganda – D-W-W-L-W, Senegal – D-D-W-L-L.

Uganda vs Senegal Prediction

Uganda will have to prove doubters wrong that they are as good at home and abroad. They are set to play their first game of this edition outside of Uganda.

Senegal are determined to take the knockout stages by storm, and they will want to do better than in the previous phase.

Uganda are the favorites based on regional advantage and momentum.

Prediction: Uganda 2-1 Senegal

Uganda vs Senegal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Uganda to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Uganda to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Senegal to score - Yes

Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor's degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More