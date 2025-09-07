Uganda vs Somalia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 8th 2025

Uganda will welcome Somalia to Mandela National Stadium in a FIFA World Cup qualification match on Monday. Both teams head for this encounter on opposing paths.

Uganda vs Somalia Preview

Uganda crushed Mozambique 4-0 on September 5 to claim the second spot in Group G, but they are tied on 12 points with third-placed Mozambique. Uganda need to win again to maintain their place in the standings, even as they trail table-toppers Algeria by five points. Any result other than a victory could jeopardize their position.

The Cranes have two factors in their favor for this match. They are set to host a team already eliminated from the qualifiers. It appears a walk in the park for Uganda, but it is a very crucial meeting that could decide the definite holders of the second spot in Group G. Uganda and Mozambique are in a stiff contest.

Somalia suffered a 3-0 defeat against Guinea in the previous matchday. It was their sixth defeat so far in seven outings, alongside one draw. They sit bottom of Group G on one point and have been eliminated. This game is a complete dead rubber for the visitors, who are obliged by FIFA rules to honour the assignment.

The Ocean Stars probably don’t have what it takes to compete at this stage. They are winless since 2023, and have recorded seven defeats in nine matches, alongside two draws since then. They are not expected to put up a fight against Uganda, who will have the full support of the attendants at the Mandela National Stadium.

Uganda vs Somalia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Uganda have won five times in their last five matches against Somalia in all competitions.

Uganda have won twice, scoring four goals each, in their last two home matches against Somalia.

Uganda have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Somalia have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Uganda have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while Somalia have drawn once and lost four times. From Guide: Uganda – W-L-D-W-W, Uganda – L-L-D-L-L.

Uganda vs Somalia Prediction

Uganda will strive to achieve their objective while being cautious to avoid any slip-up, considering the intense pressure.

Somalia will play their game but will face an uphill battle if they attempt to upset the hosts in any form.

Uganda are expected to win based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Uganda 3-1 Somalia

Uganda vs Somalia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Uganda to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Uganda to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Somalia to score - Yes

