Uganda vs Tanzania Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th March 2023

Uganda and Tanzania will lock horns at the Suez Canal Stadium in neutral Egypt on Friday for their first of two clashes in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The Cranes are at the bottom of Group F with just one point in two games so far. They were beaten 2-0 by Algeria in their opening match and drew 1-1 with Niger in the next.

Winger Milton Karisa put them in front minutes before the half-time whistle but Mahamadou Sabo equalized for the visitors midway through the second half and forced a share of the spoils.

Head coach Milutin Sredojević has called up a 27-man squad for this month's doubleheader, including their most prolific scorer in history, Emmanuel Okwi, who has netted 28 goals.

There are four uncapped players in the squad as well, including Dundee United forward Sadat Anaku.

Tanzania have accrued as many points as Uganda, courtesy of their own draw with Niger, but a similar 2-0 defeat to Algeria kept them from adding to their tally.

The Taifa stars will look to revive their campaign and have named 30 players for their upcoming fixtures. Genk forward Mbwana Samatta has scored 22 goals in 69 appearances, the most behind only Mrisho Ngassa (25) in the nation's history. He will look to edge closer to his all-time record.

Uganda vs Tanzania Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be 60th clash between the sides. Of the previous 59, Uganda have won 32 times, while losing on just 12 occasions.

Tanzania and Uganda most recently met for a friendly game in September 2022 which the Taifa Stars won 1-0, ending a run of three consecutive defeats in the fixture.

Tanzania have won just two of their last six games, both coming in friendlies (3-1 vs Central African Republic and 1-0 vs Uganda) and kept just one clean sheet during this run.

Uganda have won just one of their last 13 games (1-0 vs Senegal in the 2022 African Nations Championship) and lost six times.

Uganda vs Tanzania Prediction

Both teams have struggled in their last few games and more importantly, there's a lack of genuine quality in their ranks.

As much as both sides will be desperate to pick up their first win of the campaign, it could end in a draw.

Prediction: Uganda 1-1 Tanzania

Uganda vs Tanzania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

