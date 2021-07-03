UKR vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - July 3rd, 2021

Ukraine face England in a crucial Euro 2020 quarterfinal clash at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. This will be the first Euro 2020 match England will be playing away from Wembley Stadium and this plucky Ukrainian side will be looking to take advantage of that.
England have been solid defensively and although they have not been free flowing, they have managed to get the job done. They are the only team in the tournament to have not conceded a goal so far and Gareth Southgate will be hoping for another clean sheet against Ukraine.
While England are the heavy favorites heading into this game, the likes of Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko will be determined to give the Three Lions a tough time tonight.
Squads to choose from
Ukraine (UKR)
A Pyatov, G Buschan, A Trubin, O Karavayev, M Matviyenko, E Sobol, V Mykolenko, I Zabarnyi, S Krivstov, D Popov, O Tymchyk, O Zinchenko, R Malinovskyi, O Zubkov, Marlos, T Stepanenko, S Sydorchuk, V Tshynakov, M Shaparenko, Y Makarenko, R bezus, G Sudakov, A Yarmolenko, R Yaremchuk, A Besyedin, A Dovbyk
England (ENG)
J Pickford, S Johnstone, A Ramsdale, L Shaw, J Stones, H Maguire, K Trippier, K Walker, R James, T Mings, B Chilwell, B White, C Coady, P Foden, M Mount, J Henderson, J Grealish, D Rice, J Sancho, K Philips, B Saka, J Bellingham, R Sterling, H Kane, M Rashford, D Calvert-Lewin
Predicted Playing XIs
Ukraine (UKR)
Georgi Bushchan, Illia Zabarnyi, Serhii Kryvtsov, Mykola Matvienko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko , Roman Yaremchuk
England (ENG)
Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho
Match Details
Match: Ukraine (UKR) vs England (ENG), UEFA Euro 2020 quarterfinals
Date: 4th July 2021 at 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Ukraine (UKR) vs England (ENG) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
There has been late England team news coming in that both Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho will most likely start tonight against Ukraine. The captaincy option is a no-brainer. Raheem Sterling has scored almost all the goals England have scored so far and he could get Dream11 players a lot of points once again.
For the vice-captaincy option, it might be tempting to go with the likes of Luke Shaw or Mason Mount, but Harry Kane gets the nod. The England captain finally got on the scoresheet and he could be in business once again against a weak Ukraine defense.
From Ukraine, Yarmolenko and Zinchenko are capable of causing the most impact. However, England have kept a clean sheet in all their previous games and if the Dream11 budget is too tight, one could think of exchanging Yarmolenko with either Yaremchuk or midfielder Sydorchuk.
Fantasy Suggestion #1
Bushchan; Shaw, Maguire, Walker, Kvistov; Zinchenko, Sancho, Mount; Sterling (C), Kane (VC), Yarmolenko
Captain: Raheem Sterling (ENG) Vice-captain: Harry Kane (ENG)
Fantasy Suggestion #2
Bushchan; Shaw (VC), Maguire, Walker, Stones; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Mount, Stepanenko; Sterling, Kane (C)
Captain: Harry Kane (ENG) Vice-captain: Luke Shaw (ENG)
