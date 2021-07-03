UKR vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - July 3rd, 2021

Ukraine face England in a crucial Euro 2020 quarterfinal clash at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. This will be the first Euro 2020 match England will be playing away from Wembley Stadium and this plucky Ukrainian side will be looking to take advantage of that.

England have been solid defensively and although they have not been free flowing, they have managed to get the job done. They are the only team in the tournament to have not conceded a goal so far and Gareth Southgate will be hoping for another clean sheet against Ukraine.

While England are the heavy favorites heading into this game, the likes of Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko will be determined to give the Three Lions a tough time tonight.

A man who knows a thing or two about playing in Italy…@youngy18 joined us on #LionsDen connected by @EE to look ahead to tonight’s game against Ukraine: pic.twitter.com/jQTtZbKUHY — England (@England) July 3, 2021

Squads to choose from

Ukraine (UKR)

A Pyatov, G Buschan, A Trubin, O Karavayev, M Matviyenko, E Sobol, V Mykolenko, I Zabarnyi, S Krivstov, D Popov, O Tymchyk, O Zinchenko, R Malinovskyi, O Zubkov, Marlos, T Stepanenko, S Sydorchuk, V Tshynakov, M Shaparenko, Y Makarenko, R bezus, G Sudakov, A Yarmolenko, R Yaremchuk, A Besyedin, A Dovbyk

England (ENG)

J Pickford, S Johnstone, A Ramsdale, L Shaw, J Stones, H Maguire, K Trippier, K Walker, R James, T Mings, B Chilwell, B White, C Coady, P Foden, M Mount, J Henderson, J Grealish, D Rice, J Sancho, K Philips, B Saka, J Bellingham, R Sterling, H Kane, M Rashford, D Calvert-Lewin

Predicted Playing XIs

Ukraine (UKR)

Georgi Bushchan, Illia Zabarnyi, Serhii Kryvtsov, Mykola Matvienko, Oleksandr Karavaev, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko , Roman Yaremchuk

England (ENG)

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane, Jadon Sancho

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Match Details

Match: Ukraine (UKR) vs England (ENG), UEFA Euro 2020 quarterfinals

Date: 4th July 2021 at 12:30 AM IST

Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome

Ukraine (UKR) vs England (ENG) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Ukraine (UKR) vs England (ENG) Dream11 Suggestions

There has been late England team news coming in that both Mason Mount and Jadon Sancho will most likely start tonight against Ukraine. The captaincy option is a no-brainer. Raheem Sterling has scored almost all the goals England have scored so far and he could get Dream11 players a lot of points once again.

For the vice-captaincy option, it might be tempting to go with the likes of Luke Shaw or Mason Mount, but Harry Kane gets the nod. The England captain finally got on the scoresheet and he could be in business once again against a weak Ukraine defense.

From Ukraine, Yarmolenko and Zinchenko are capable of causing the most impact. However, England have kept a clean sheet in all their previous games and if the Dream11 budget is too tight, one could think of exchanging Yarmolenko with either Yaremchuk or midfielder Sydorchuk.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Bushchan; Shaw, Maguire, Walker, Kvistov; Zinchenko, Sancho, Mount; Sterling (C), Kane (VC), Yarmolenko

Captain: Raheem Sterling (ENG) Vice-captain: Harry Kane (ENG)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Bushchan; Shaw (VC), Maguire, Walker, Stones; Zinchenko, Sydorchuk, Mount, Stepanenko; Sterling, Kane (C)

Captain: Harry Kane (ENG) Vice-captain: Luke Shaw (ENG)

Also read: Jim Beglin's column - Euro 2020: 5 players who have surprised everyone with their performances

A new article, every week. Check the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano here.

Edited by Ashwin