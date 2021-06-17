UKR vs MCD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Euro 2020 Match - June 16th, 2021

Ukraine play their second game at UEFA Euro 2020 this week as they take on North Macedonia at the National Arena on Thursday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

North Macedonia gave a good account of themselves against Austria last week but will have to be more robust in this fixture. The likes of Eljif Elmas and Goran Pandev have been impressive so far and will want to make an impact going into this game.

Ukraine, on the other hand, nearly managed to pull off a stunning coup against the Netherlands and will want to secure their first victory at Euro 2020. Shevchenko has built a formidable Ukraine squad and will want his charges to prove their mettle on Thursday.

Ukraine meet North Macedonia today @ 4pm while Belgium take on Denmark @ 7pm. Netherlands welcome Austria at 10pm. Ukraine and North Macedonia are yet to win a match in #Euro2020 What are your Predictions? Euros action LIVE & in HD on DStv Ch 224 #WorldsBestFootball #DStvEuro2020 pic.twitter.com/dPeWApllpZ — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) June 17, 2021

Squads to choose from

Ukraine (UKR)

Georgiy Bushchan, Andriy Pyatov, Anatolii Trubin; Oleksandr Karavaev, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Denys Popov, Eduard Sobol, Oleksandr Tymchyk, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Roman Bezus, Yevhen Makarenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Marlos, Mykola Shaparenko, Taras Stepanenko, Heorhii Sudakov, Serhiy Sydorchuk, Viktor Tsygankov; Artem Besedin, Artem Dovbyk, Roman Yaremchuk, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov

North Macedonia (MCD)

Stole Dimitrievski, Risto Jankov, Damjan Siskovski; Egzijan Alioski, Egzon Bejtulai, Visar Musliu, Kire Ristevski, Stefan Ristovski, Darko Velkovski, Gjoko Zajkov; Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardi, Darko Churlinov, Eljif Elmas, Feran Hasani, Tihomir Kostadinov, Boban Nikolov, Milan Ristovski, Stefan Spirovski; Daniel Avramovski, Goran Pandev, Marjan Radeski, Vlatko Stojanovski, Aleksandar Trajkovski, Ivan Tričkovski, Krste Velkovski

Predicted Playing XIs

Ukraine (UKR)

Georgi Bushchan; Vitalli Mykolenko, Mykola Matvienko, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Karavayev; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Ruslan Malinovskiy; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk

North Macedonia (MCD)

Stole Dimitrievski; Visar Musliu, Darko Velkovski, Stefan Ristovski; Boban Nikolov, Ezgjan Alioski, Arijan Ademi, Enis Bardhi, Eljif Elmas; Aleksandar Trajkovski, Goran Pandev

Match Details

Match: Ukraine (UKR) vs North Macedonia (MCD), UEFA Euro 2020 Group C match

Date: 17th June 2021 at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: National Arena, Bucharest

Who needs slightly underwhelming France v. Germany when there's North Macedonia v. Ukraine to look forward to?



That's the subject of tomorrow's Lunchtime Euros conversation @LRBbookshop, with @MishaGlenny and @peterpomeranzev, 1pm (BST), tickets just £5: https://t.co/0dkkiTpjkD — London Review of Books (@LRB) June 15, 2021

Ukraine (UKR) vs North Macedonia (MCD) Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Ukraine (UKR) vs North Macedonia (MCD) Dream11 Suggestions

Ukraine have some talented players in their ranks and they certainly stepped up against the Netherlands last week. The likes of Malinovskiy and Zinchenko have enjoyed excellent club campaigns and will be intent on proving their mettle at Euro 2020.

Andriy Yarmolenko scored a wonder goal in his first game of the competition and has stepped up on several occasions for Ukraine. North Macedonia have their own talisman in the record-breaking Goran Pandev and the former Inter Milan man could create history yet again this week.

Stole Dimitrievski made several saves against Austria and will be hoping to keep a clean sheet in this match. The Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 backs North Macedonia to stun Ukraine with an upset this week.

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Stole Dimitrievski; Vitalii Mykolenko, Stefan Ristovski, Oleksandr Karavayev, Mykola Matvienko; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruslan Malinovskiy (C), Eljif Elmas; Roman Yaremchuk, Goran Pandev, Andriy Yarmolenko (VC)

Captain: Ruslan Malinovskiy (UKR), Vice-Captain: Andriy Yarmolenko (UKR)

Fantasy Suggestion #2

Stole Dimitrievski; Ezgjan Alioski, Stefan Ristovski, Oleksandr Karavayev, Mykola Matvienko; Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruslan Malinovskiy, Eljif Elmas (VC), Aleksandar Trajkovski; Goran Pandev (C), Andriy Yarmolenko

Captain: Goran Pandev (MCD), Vice-Captain: Eljif Elmas (MCD)

