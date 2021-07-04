Ukraine 0-4 England: Player Ratings as Harry Kane's double takes Three Lions to semi-final | UEFA Euro 2020

England cruised into the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after thumping Ukraine 4-0 in Rome.

A brace from Harry Kane, coupled with goals from Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson, helped England overwhelm Andriy Shevchenko's side in the Italian capital.

Kane opened the scoring after latching onto a ball from Raheem Sterling, while Maguire doubled England's advantage with a header only a minute into the second half.

Maguire then popped up with another strike soon after to effectively end the contest. Henderson, who had only come off the bench a while ago, then bagged his first England goal with a header.

Ukraine mustered just two shots on target all night, both of which were saved by Jordan Pickford, as they were second-best for most of the game.

England now play Denmark at the Wembley on Wednesday for a place in the Euro 2020 final. On that note, here are the player ratings for both teams:

Ukraine Player Ratings against England

Ukraine were outclassed by England.

Heorhiy Bushchan - 6/10

Buschan produced some confident stops in the match but had no chance with any of England's goals. The Ukrainian custodian could've done better for the first one, though.

Illya Zabarnyi - 5/10

England's marauding attackers knocked the daylights out of Zabarnyi, who struggled to keep up with their pace and looked shaky on the ball.

Serhiy Kryvtsov - 5/10

Kane left Kyyvtsov in the knots for England's first goal before the latter's game ended prematurely after he got injured.

Mykola Matviyenko - 6/10

Matviyenko was difficult to beat in one-on-one situations and made two clearances and interceptions apiece. But he let Maguire off the hook in the build-up to England's second goal.

Oleksandr Karavayev - 6/10

England's high press pinned Karavayev back and limited his attacking movements.

Mykola Shaparenko - 5/10

He's usually Ukraine's creative spark, but playing in a slightly deeper position against England negated his attacking threat.

Serhiy Sydorchuk - 6/10

Sydorchuk cleaned up everything ahead of his side's defence but couldn't do much when Ukraine ell apart in the second half.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

A switch in position liberated Zinchenko to some extent, as he saw more of the ball and drove forward more often. However, the Manchester City star's overall impact still left a lot to be desired.

Vitaliy Mykolenko - 6/10

England - or more specifically, Kyle Walker - made the most of the space behind Mykolenko, who tracked Jadon Sancho. Mykolenko threw his body on the line to stop England's attacks, making five tackles and reading the game well, making four interceptions.

Andriy Yarmolenko - 5/10

It was a forgettable game for Yarmolenko, who looked well off the pace and couldn't break down England's defence when going forward.

Roman Yaremchuk - 6/10

He was the only bright spot in Ukraine's attack, as everything good on the offensive front stemmed through him. The 25-year-old ran directly at the England defence and mustered a few venomous shots.

Ratings of Ukraine substitutes

Viktor Tsygankov - 6/10

With Ukraine struggling to get into the game, Tsygankov injected some much-needed vigour after coming on, thanks to his direct runs and dribbling prowess. However, he faded in the second half when England piled on the pressure, and he also failed to mark Henderson for the fourth goal.

Yevgeniy Makarenko - 5/10

The 30-year-old distributed the ball around well and made two tackles in the match.

