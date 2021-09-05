Ukraine 1-1 France: Player ratings as Anthony Martial's first goal in five years rescues a point for unimpressive Blues | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

France were held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in a repeat of their first leg in Paris.

Anthony Martial scored his second international goal after the break to cancel out Mykola Shaparenko's opener, but Les Blues couldn't find the elusive winner.

Much like in the draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, the world champions were in control for most of the game.

However, clear opportunities were hard to come by, and manager Didier Deschamps wouldn't be too happy.

From five qualifying games, France have collected only nine points and saw their lead at the top of Group D cut to four. This was also their fifth consecutive draw in all competitions.

5 - France have drawn 5 consecutive games for the first time in their history. Share. pic.twitter.com/AnwASh2lKa — OptaJean (@OptaJean) September 4, 2021

With Finland coming up next on Tuesday, they'll be hoping to find their shooting boots again.

Here are the player ratings for France:

Hugo Lloris - 7/10

Some big saves on the night by the big man, without whom the world champions might as well have lost the game.

Leo Dubois - 6.5/10

A couple of good runs down the right flank, although his crosses left a lot to be desired. Defensively too, he was alright, making two clearances and tackles each.

Kurt Zouma - 6.5/10

A poor clearance from him allowed Ukraine to snatch a lead in the match. But that was the only sore note in an otherwise decent shift from Zouma.

Presnel Kimpembe - 7/10

The PSG centre-back distributed the ball excellently and held the fort stoically. He even attempted to instigate attacks from the back with four long balls.

Lucas Digne - 7.5/10

The 28-year-old was a livewire down the flanks and provided an outlet for the attack. His passes were inch-perfect, registering a 91% success and was strong in the air too.

Paul Pogba - 8/10

It's no secret that Pogba has made a whirlwind start to the new season. Now he's carried that form onto the international stage too, delivering another midfield masterclass to emerge as the best player for France on the night.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 7/10

A reckoning force in midfield, Tchouameni provided excellent cover for the back four and played a key role in breaking down Ukraine's movements, making three interceptions. He also had a stunning 96% pass-completion rate. Quite a debut.

Adrien Rabiot - 7/10

Another incredible midfield performance came from Rabiot, who fought hard to regain the ball and then distributed it around superbly.

Antoine Griezmann - 7/10

No goals for him again but Griezmann turned quite the creator tonight and laid four key passes, the joint-most in the France squad. He also won seven ground duels and made six tackles, too. Impact.

Antoine Griezmann enters the all-time top 10 appearances for France with his 97th cap 🇫🇷👏 pic.twitter.com/FSgsJxePca — Goal (@goal) September 4, 2021

Anthony Martial - 7.5/10

Not the most inspiring performance from the beleaguered Manchester United star, but at least his dry goalscoring spell ended tonight, rather forfuitously. It took him five years, but Martial finally has a second France goal.

Anthony Martial gets his second goal for France - his first since September 2016 in a friendly against Italy. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 4, 2021

Kingsley Coman - 7.5/10

He didn't see much of the ball but whenever Coman was in possession, Ukraine stood no chance. Coman broke open their side with sublime passes and created quite a few good chances for France.

Substitutes

Karim Benzema - 6.5/10

The in-form Real Madrid striker had a quiet game and didn't really offer much in the way of attack.

Moussa Diaby - 5/10

Diaby was barely even seen in the game, struggling to get himself involved.

Jordan Veretout - 7/10

The AS Roma man made a few good passes and kept France pushing.

