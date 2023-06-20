Ukraine U21 vs Croatia U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | June 21st 2023 

Ukraine U21 and Croatia U21 will square off at the Superbet Arena in their 2023 UEFA Euro U-21 Championship opener on Wednesday.

The Ukrainians are coming off a 2-2 draw against Ireland in a friendly last week. They took the lead twice through Artem Bondarenko and Danylo Sikan but Andrew Moran and Bosun Lawal equalized for Ireland on each occasion to ensure the spoils were shared.

Croatia, meanwhile, have not been in action since a 2-1 win over England in a friendly in March. The game saw Martin Baturina and Dion Beljo score in either half to give Croatia a two-goal lead, while Nottingham City midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White scored a late consolation goal from the spot with three minutes to go.

Ukraine finished second in Group H in the qualifiers and subsequently dispatched Slovakia with a 5-3 aggregate victory to book their spot in the tournament. Croatia finished in second spot in Group A and needed penalties to see off Denmark in the playoffs.

Both sides have been grouped in Group B alongside Spain and Romania.

Ukraine U21 vs Croatia U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ukraine have two wins from four games against Croatia, while the Croats were victorious on one occasion.

This will be the first meeting between the two sides since a Euro qualifier in May 2014 that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Five of Croatia's last six games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Five of Ukraine's last six games have also seen both sides score, while three of their last four games produced three goals or more.

Six of Ukraine's last eight games have witnessed higher-scoring second halves.

Seven of Croatia's last nine games have produced three goals or more.

Ukraine U21 vs Croatia U21 Prediction

Both sides needed the playoffs to book their spot in the tournament but will fancy their chances of qualifying for the quarterfinal.

Ukraine have the better record in head-to-head games but Croatia's four-game unbeaten run puts them in good stead heading into this game.

Goals tend to be scored at both ends in games involving the two sides and we are backing this trend to continue. Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Ukraine 2-2 Croatia

Ukraine U21 vs Croatia U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

