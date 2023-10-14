Ukraine U21 vs England U21 Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16th 2023 

Ukraine U21 will face England U21 at the Košická futbalová aréna on Monday in another round of the 2025 U21 European Championships qualifiers.

The Young Men have enjoyed a strong start to their qualification campaign, kicking things off with a 1-0 win over Northern Ireland U21 featuring a second-half strike from Vitalii Roman. They then beat Luxembourg U21 3-0 in their second group game, with three different players getting on the scoresheet including Shakhtar Donetsk player Bogdan Viunnyk.

Ukraine U21 sit second in the group table with six points from an obtainable six and will be looking to add to that tally come Monday.

England U21 have also breezed through the qualifiers so far, beating Luxembourg 3-0 in their group opener last month. They then thrashed Serbia U21 9-1 at the City Ground in their second game, with Hull City's Jaden Philogene, Liverpool's Harvey Elliot and Chelsea's Noni Madueke all scoring twice as the Young Lions dismissed their opponents on home soil.

Lee Carsley's men sit atop Group F with six points and will be looking to continue their brilliant run of form next week.

Ukraine U21 vs England U21 Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been three meetings between the two sides. England are undefeated in all three games in this fixture picking up two wins and a draw.

The two sides last faced off in a 2019 U21 European Championships qualifying clash which the Young Lions won 2-1 via goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Dominic Solanke.

The Young Men have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 23 games across all competitions.

England are the highest-scoring side in the European qualifiers so far with a goal tally of 12.

Ukraine U21 vs England U21 Prediction

Ukraine are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their four games prior. They have struggled for results in this fixture and will be looking to pick up their first win over the Englishmen next week.

England, meanwhile, have won their last eight games on the bounce and have conceded just one goal in that period. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Young Lions win this one fairly easily.

Prediction: Ukraine U21 0-3 England U21

Ukraine U21 vs England U21 Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: England to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five competitive matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the visitors' last nine matches)