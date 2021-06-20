Ukraine vs Austria Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 27 of UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with its last set of group matches this week as Austria take on Ukraine at the National Arena on Monday. Both teams are in with a chance to qualify for the knock-outs this year.

Ukraine have been impressive in recent weeks and nearly shocked the Netherlands in their first match of the competition. Shevchenko's charges hit their stride with a victory against North Macedonia and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Austria, on the other hand, were poor against the Netherlands earlier this week and cannot afford a similar performance in this fixture. The Austrians have good players in their ranks but will need to present a united front against Ukraine.

📈 - THE GRACENOTE FORECAST FOR EURO 2020



Chance of progress to the knockout phase:



Qualified

🇧🇪Belgium

🇮🇹Italy

🇳🇱Netherlands



>90%

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿England

🇨🇿Czech Republic

🇫🇷France

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Wales

🇸🇪Sweden

🇩🇪Germany

🇵🇹Portugal



80%-90%

🇺🇦Ukraine

🇦🇹Austria

🇪🇸Spain#Euro2020 #Euro2021 pic.twitter.com/UtYULJJxFe — Gracenote Live (@GracenoteLive) June 20, 2021

Ukraine vs Austria Head-to-Head

Ukraine and Austria are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2012 and ended in a 3-2 victory for Austria. Ukraine have shown tremendous improvement in recent years and have a point to prove in this match.

Ukraine form guide: W-L-W-W-D

Austria form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Barcelona acting decisively in the transfer market, Manchester United working on Sancho and more

Ukraine vs Austria: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

Austria need to win this game

While only two matches have been played between these two teams, a total of eight goals have been scored when Ukraine and Austria have faced each other in the past. Neither side has managed to keep a clean sheet in a fixture that has produced intriguing results on both occasions.

Ukraine are unbeaten in nine of their last 10 matches at the Euros and have been exceptional under Shevchenko. The Ukrainians have scored four goals in their two matches at Euro 2020 and are consistently punching above their weight.

Austria insist there will be no repeat of 1982 ‘Disgrace of Gijón’ against Ukraine https://t.co/JXIfH3PHFW — Guardian news (@guardiannews) June 19, 2021

Both Austria and Ukraine need only a draw to qualify for the knock-outs at the expense of North Macedonia. Austria found themselves in a similar position against West Germany at the 1982 World Cup and infamously slumped to a 1-0 defeat to send Algeria crashing out of the competition.

Austria have a dismal record at the Euros and won their first game in the competition against North Macedonia last week. The Austrians have managed only one victory in their last eight games and have a point to prove in this match.

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 players who could impress in unfamiliar positions

Fabrizio Romano has joined Sportskeeda. Check Here!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi