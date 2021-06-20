Ukraine vs Austria prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Euro 2020

The UEFA Euro 2020 is back in action with another round of matches as Ukraine lock horns with Austria at the National Arena on Monday. Both teams have been impressive this month and will battle it out to secure a place in the knock-outs at Euro 2020.
Austria made a strong start to their Euro 2020 campaign with a victory against North Macedonia but slumped to a 2-0 defeat against the Netherlands earlier this week. The Austrians have a robust side and have a point to prove in this match.
Ukraine, on the other hand, are in the same position as Austria and will have to play for direct qualification in this fixture. Shevchenko's side has been impressive in patches and will need to be more consistent to threaten the competition's bigwigs.
Ukraine vs Austria Head-to-Head
Ukraine and Austria are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won one game apiece out of a total of two matches played between the two teams.
The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2012 and ended in a 3-2 victory for Austria. Ukraine have shown tremendous improvement in recent years and have a point to prove in this match.
Ukraine form guide: W-L-W-W-D
Austria form guide: L-W-D-L-L
Ukraine vs Austria Team News
Ukraine
Oleksandr Zubkov picked up an injury against the Netherlands and might not play a part in this match. Ruslan Malinovskiy and Oleksandr Zinchenko have plenty of experience on the big stage and will have to play crucial roles against North Macedonia.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Oleksandr Zubkov
Unavailable: None
Austria
Marko Arnautovic has been banned from UEFA Euro 2020 for his verbal assault on Ezgjan Alioski and is unavailable for selection. David Alaba is set to play in a more advanced position in this match after his subdued performance against the Netherlands.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Unavailable: Marko Arnautovic
Ukraine vs Austria Predicted XI
Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Georgi Bushchan; Vitalii Mykolenko, Mykola Matvienko, Illia Zabarnyi, Oleksandr Karavaev; Taras Stepanenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Ruslan Malinovskiy, Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk
Austria Predicted XI (3-5-2): Daniel Bachmann; Martin Hinteregger, Aleksandar Dragovic, Philipp Lienhart; David Alaba, Andreas Ulmer, Stefan Lainer, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer; Sasa Kalajdzic, Christoph Baumgartner
Ukraine vs Austria Prediction
Ukraine have excellent attacking resources at their disposal and will be intent on proving their mettle against North Macedonia this week. Andriy Yarmolenko has been excellent for Shevchenko's side and will want to add more goals to his tally in this fixture.
Austria were decidedly poor against the Netherlands and cannot afford another debacle in this fixture. Ukraine are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.
Prediction: Ukraine 2-1 Austria
