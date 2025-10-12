Ukraine vs Azerbaijan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2025

Ukraine will take on Azerbaijan at the Józef Piłsudski Cracovia Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Monday. The visitors are winless in their three games in the ongoing qualifiers, while the Blue and Yellow have one win to their name.

Zbirna are unbeaten in their last two games and registered their first win of the qualifying campaign on Friday, with a 5-3 triumph over Iceland. Ruslan Malinovskyi bagged a brace while Oleksiy Hutsulyak, Ivan Kalyuzhnyi, and Oleh Ocheretko were also on the scoresheet.

Milli komanda met France in their previous outing last week and suffered a 3-0 away loss. They failed to score for the second time in three games and will look to return to goalscoring ways here.

Ukraine vs Azerbaijan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times thus far. The Blue and Yellow have an unbeaten record in these meetings, with two games ending in draws. They last met in the reverse fixture in September and played out a 1-1 draw.

The visitors have conceded nine goals in three games in the qualifiers while scoring just once.

Milli komanda have endured a 13-game winless run across all competitions, suffering 10 defeats.

Azerbaijan are winless in their last 11 games in the World Cup qualifiers, suffering nine defeats. They have scored just six goals in that period.

Zbirna have three wins and three losses from their seven games across all competitions in 2025.

The visitors have scored just two goals in their seven games across all competitions in 2025, with both scored at home.

Ukraine vs Azerbaijan Prediction

The Blue and Yellow conceded three goals for just the second time in 2025 last week against Iceland and will look to improve upon that defensive record. Nonetheless, they also scored five goals in a match for the first time since 2022 and will look to build on that prolific form.

Milli komanda head into the match on a 13-game winless streak. They have conceded at least two goals in 10 games in that period and will look to improve upon that performance here. Notably, they have failed to score in two of their three meetings against the Blue and Yellow.

Zbirna have an unbeaten record against the visitors and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Ukraine 2-1 Azerbaijan

Ukraine vs Azerbaijan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ukraine to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

