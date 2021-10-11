Ukraine vs Bosnia-Herzegovina prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

Ukraine and Bosnia-Herzegovina go head to head at the Arena Lviv in Group D of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday.

With just two points separating the sides in the group standings, this game has all the makings of a pulsating and nerve-racking contest.

Ukraine got their quest for a place in Qatar back on track as they claimed a hard-earned 2-1 win over Finland last time out.

Prior to that, Oleksandr Petrakov’s men failed to taste victory in their previous four outings, losing once and picking up three consecutive draws.

With eight points from their opening six games, Ukraine are currently second in Group D, four points behind newly-crowned Nations League champions France.

Similarly, Bosnia-Herzegovina returned to winning ways courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Kazakhstan in the second of two consecutive meetings last time out.

Prior to that, Ivaylo Petev Bogdanov’s side were held to a 2-2 draw when the sides squared off at NK Čelik’s Bilino Polje Stadium in September.

With one win and three draws from five games, Bosnia-Herzegovina are currently third in the group standings and will be seeking to leapfrog the hosts this Wednesday.

Ukraine vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides and they will both be seeking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Ukraine Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-D-W

Bosnia-Herzegovina Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Ukraine vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Team News

Ukraine

The hosts will be without the services of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ruslan Malinovskyi, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi

Suspended: None

Bosnia-Herzegovina

Miralem Pjanic, Mateo Susic, Mario Vrancic, Rade Krunic and Stjepan Loncar will all sit out the game as they are currently recuperating from injuries. Sinisa Sanicanin is also ruled out after contracting COVID-19.

Injured: Miralem Pjanic, Mateo Susic, Mario Vrancic, Rade Krunic, Stjepan Loncar

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sinisa Sanicanin

Ukraine vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Predicted XI

Ukraine Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andriy Pyatov; Ilya Zabarnyi, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Mykola Matviyenko; Oleksandr Tymchyk, Taras Stepanenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Eduard Sobol; Andriy Yarmolenko, Viktor Tsygankov, Roman Yaremchuk

Bosnia-Herzegovina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ibrahim Šehić; Anel Ahmedhodžić, Adnan Kovačević, Eldar Ćivić; Miroslav Stevanović, Gojko Cimirot, Amir Hadžiahmetović, Amer Gojak, Sead Kolašinac; Edin Džeko, Smail Prevljak

Ukraine vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Prediction

The game promises to be a cracker as both sides look to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the World Cup. However, they head into the game in similar form and we predict they will cancel out each other’s efforts and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Ukraine 1-1 Bosnia-Herzegovina

Edited by Peter P