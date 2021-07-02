Ukraine vs England Head-to-Head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 48 of UEFA Euro 2020

England are back with another crucial encounter at the UEFA Euro 2020 as they play a quarterfinal against Ukraine at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday. England have an excellent squad and hold the upper hand going into this match.

Ukraine have had to work hard to reach the knock-outs but have emerged as potential dark horses after their impressive victory against Sweden. Shevchenko's charges have plenty of experience and are perfectly capable of pulling off an upset on their day.

England, on the other hand, overcame a few underwhelming results in their group to secure a historic victory against Germany at Wembley last week. The Three Lions will be buoyed by their performance and will be intent on making the most of their purple patch at Euro 2020.

Ukraine vs England Head-to-Head

England have a good record against Ukraine and have won four out of seven matches played between the two teams. Ukraine have managed only one victory against England and have plenty of work to do ahead of this game.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2013 and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Ukraine put up a robust front on the day and will need a similar performance in this match.

Ukraine form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-L-W-L

England form guide at UEFA Euro 2020: W-W-D-W

Ukraine vs England: Numbers you need to know before their UEFA Euro 2020 encounter

England have a strong squad

There has been only one match between England and Ukraine in a major international tournament. The game in question was a Euro 2012 match that ended in a 1-0 victory for England and featured Ukraine's current manager Andriy Shevchenko.

With their 2-0 victory against Germany, England became only the second team in Euro history to keep clean sheets in the first four games of the competition. Italy did not concede a goal in their first five games at Euro 1990 and Southgate's men have the opportunity to equal the landmark against Ukraine.

Raheem Sterling has scored three of England's four goals at Euro 2020 so far and has been in good form this summer. Alan Shearer currently holds the record for the most goals for England in an edition of the Euros with five goals and Sterling may well surpass the legend this weekend.

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko is a bonafide goalscoring legend and is his country's most prolific striker of all time with 48 goals. Andriy Yarmolenko is six goals behind at the moment with 42 goals and will likely surpass his manager in a few months' time.

