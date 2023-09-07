Ukraine vs England Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th September 2023

Ukraine are set to play England at the Tarczyński Arena Wrocław on Saturday in the qualification round of the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Ukraine come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Malta in their most recent game. A second-half penalty from Girona forward Viktor Tsyhankov secured the win for Ukraine.

England, on the other hand, beat North Macedonia 7-0 in their most recent game. A brace from Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane, a hat-trick from Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka and goals from Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips secured the win for England.

Ukraine vs England Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In nine head-to-head encounters between the two sides, England have won six games, lost one and drawn two.

Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk has one goal in four substitute appearances in the league for Girona.

English striker Harry Kane has four goal contributions in three league starts for Bayern Munich this season.

English forward Marcus Rashford has two goal contributions in four league starts for Manchester United this season.

Ukraine vs England Prediction

Ukraine have named a strong squad, with the likes of Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton left-back Vitalii Mykolenko named. However, the focus will be on Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk. The 22-year-old joined the English club for €70 million in a high-profile move this January, and he has not yet got going for Chelsea.

There has been criticism regarding the forward's decision-making, but Mudryk remains a key cog for Ukraine.

England, on the other hand, have an embarrassment of riches. They have, arguably, two of the best midfielders in the world in Arsenal's Declan Rice and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham. Bellingham, in particular, is already a fan favorite among the Real Madrid faithful.

Harry Kane has enjoyed a sharp start to his Bayern Munich career, while the likes of Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden will provide able support in attack. There have been a couple of interesting call-ups in defense, with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi and AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori both named.

It will be interesting to see how long Gareth Southgate continues to rely on the likes of Harry Maguire, Jordan Henderson and Kalvin Phillips. Maguire and Phillips are struggling for game time at their respective clubs, while Henderson has moved to Saudi Arabia.

England should win this game.

Prediction: Ukraine 0-3 England

Ukraine vs England Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - England to win

Tip 2: Game to have over / under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: England to keep a clean sheet - Yes