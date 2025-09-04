Ukraine vs France Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2025

France kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a mouth-watering clash against Ukraine at the Stadion Miejski on Friday. Mykola Shaparenko and Antony Martial scored for their respective sides in a 1-1 stalemate when they last met in September 2021, and another thrilling contest is on the cards this weekend.

Ad

Ukraine are making their first competitive outing since March 23, when they lost 3-0 against Belgium in the second leg of their UEFA Nations League Group A promotion playoff clash, having secured a 3-1 victory in the reverse leg.

Serhiy Rebrov’s men enjoyed a solid group-stage run, picking up two wins and two draws from their six matches in Group B1 to finish second in the table, three points off first-placed Czechia, who secured automatic promotion.

Ad

Trending

Ukraine head into Friday’s tie off the back of two friendly matches, losing 4-2 against Canada on June 7, three days before bouncing back in a 2-1 victory over New Zealand.

Elsewhere, France clinched third place in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign last time out when they secured a 2-0 victory over Germany in the third-place playoffs on June 8.

Having cruised to a first-placed finish in Group A2, Didier Deschamps’ side needed penalties to see off Croatia in the quarter-finals after a 2-2 stalemate over two legs before suffering a narrow 5-4 loss against Spain in the semis.

Ad

France, who are currently third in the latest FIFA World Rankings, are clear favorites in Group D of the World Cup qualifiers, having been drawn alongside Ukraine, Azerbaijan and Iceland.

Ukraine vs France Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Since March 1999, Ukraine and France have squared off on 12 different occasions, with Les Bleus picking up six victories in that time.

Ukraine have managed just one win, which came in November 2013, when they beat Deschamps’ men 2-0 in the World Cup qualifiers, while five games have ended all square.

France are unbeaten in seven of their last nine matches, picking up six wins and one draw since September 2024.

Ukraine have lost just one of their most recent six competitive outings while claiming three wins and two draws since last September.

Ad

Ukraine vs France Prediction

Ukraine have their work cut out against a star-studded French side this weekend, but they will look to put up a valiant display at the Stadion Miejski. However, Les Bleus boast the quality and depth needed to get the job done and we fancy them to secure a comfortable opening-day victory.

Prediction: Ukraine 1-3 France

Ukraine vs France Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - France to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in Ukraine’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two nations)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More