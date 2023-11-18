Ukraine vs Italy Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2023

Ukraine will face Italy at the BayArena on Monday in the final round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The Blue and Yellow have had mixed results in the Euro qualifiers with a do-or-die encounter against the Italians on Monday now set to determine their fate. They picked up a 3-1 win over Malta in their last game, with Artem Dovbyk and Mykhaylo Mudryk getting on the scoresheet late in either half to hand the Ukrainians an important three points.

Ukraine sit third in their group with 13 points from seven games and must win on Monday to secure a spot in the final tournament next year.

Italy are also pushing to join England as automatic qualifiers from Group C in the continental showpiece next year. They made light work of North Macedonia on Friday, picking up a 5-2 victory and holding a 3-0 lead at the interval before Giacomo Raspadori and Stephan El Shaarawy sealed the win late in the game following a second-half comeback scare from their opponents.

The Azzurri sit a place above their weekend opponents in the table, level on points and only need a draw next week to guarantee automatic qualification.

Ukraine vs Italy Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the 10th meeting between the two nations. Italy are undefeated in all nine of their previous matchups, picking up seven wins and two draws.

Ukraine are without a clean sheet in their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2006.

The Azzurri are the second-highest-scoring side in Group C so far with a goal tally of 16.

The National Team have conceded eight goals in the qualifiers so far. Only England (3) have conceded fewer in Group C.

Ukraine vs Italy Prediction

Ukraine are on a three-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They are unbeaten in all 'home' games in the qualifiers so far and will be looking to extend that streak next week.

Italy have won three of their last four games and have lost just one of their last six. They have, however, struggled for results on foreign grounds of late but should have enough to secure qualification on Monday.

Prediction: Ukraine 1-1 Italy

Ukraine vs Italy Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/Under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last six matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven matches)