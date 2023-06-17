Ukraine vs Malta Prediction and Betting Tips | June 19th 2023

Ukraine will be looking to pick up back-to-back wins in the Euro 2024 qualifiers when they take on Malta at the Anton Malatinský Stadium on Monday.

The Reds have lost their three qualifying matches so far and will be desperate to end this poor run of results.

Ukraine got their quest for a spot in the upcoming Euro 2024 competition back on track as they fought back from two goals down to claim a 3-2 victory over North Macedonia on Friday.

Prior to that, Serhiy Rebrov’s side kicked off their qualifying campaign with a 2-0 loss to England back in March, before playing out a thrilling 3-3 friendly draw with Germany on June 12.

Friday’s victory has seen Ukraine rise to second place in Group C, six points behind group leaders England, albeit with one game in hand.

Malta, on the other hand, are currently rooted to the bottom of the table after losing their three qualifying games so far.

Michele Marcolini’s men were in action on Friday, when they were thrashed 4-0 by a rampant England side at the Ta' Qali National Stadium.

Malta have lost each of their last four competitive matches, stretching back to last June’s 1-0 victory over San Marino in the Nations League.

Ukraine vs Malta Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Ukraine and Malta, with the Blue and Yellow claiming a 1-0 victory in their first encounter back in June 2017.

Malta have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, with last Friday’s 1-0 friendly victory over Luxembourg being the exception.

Rebrov’s men are unbeaten in five of their last six outings since September 2022, picking up three wins and two draws in that time.

Malta have managed just one win in their last seven competitive away matches, losing five and claiming two draws since March 2021.

Ukraine vs Malta Prediction

Buoyed by their impressive comeback against North Macedonia, Ukraine will head into Monday with renewed confidence as they look to strengthen their qualification hopes.

The Blue and Yellow take on a floundering Malta side who are 142 places below them in the latest FIFA World Rankings and we predict they will pick up all three points.

Prediction: Ukraine 3-1 Malta

Ukraine vs Malta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ukraine

Tip 2: First to score - Ukraine (The Reds have conceded first in seven of their last eight matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in all but one of Ukraine’s last eight games)

