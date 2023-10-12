Ukraine vs North Macedonia Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2023

Ukraine and North Macedonia return to action in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers when they square off at Epet Arena on Saturday.

Serhiy Rebrov’s men head into the weekend on a run of four consecutive victories over the Lynxes and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Ukraine were sent crashing back to earth in their quest for a place in Germany as they fell to a 2-1 loss against Italy last time out.

Prior to that, Rebrov’s side kicked off the qualifiers with a 2-0 loss against England on March 26 before picking up two wins and one draw in their subsequent three matches.

With seven points from five matches, Ukraine are currently third in Group C, level on points with Italy and Saturday’s opponents.

Elsewhere, North Macedonia got their Euro 2024 qualifiers back on track as they picked up a 2-0 victory over Malta last time out.

Serhiy Rebrov’s men were previously on a three-match winless run, claiming one draw and losing twice, including a 7-0 hammering against England on June 19.

While North Macedonia will look to build on their win over Malta, next up is the stern challenge of taking on an opposing side who have won their last four meetings since October 2014.

Ukraine vs North Macedonia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last six meetings between the sides, Ukraine boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

North Macedonia have picked up one win in that time, which came in March 2004, when they beat the Blue and Yellow 1-0 in a friendly fixture, while the spoils have been shared once.

Ukraine are unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, picking up two wins and two draws since June.

North Macedonia have lost three of the last four away matches, with September’s 2-0 victory over Malta being the exception.

Ukraine vs North Macedonia Prediction

With Ukraine, North Macedonia and Italy level seven on points in Group C, we anticipate an end-to-end affair at Epet Arena as both sides look to stake their claim for a place in Germany.

Ukraine boast a slightly superior squad and we are backing them to extend their winning streak over the Lynxes.

Prediction: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia

Ukraine vs North Macedonia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ukraine to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Ukraine’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corner kicks - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of the Blue and Yellow’s last nine games)