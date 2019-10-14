Ukraine vs Portugal Preview: Where to watch the match in the USA | European Qualifiers 2019/20

Portugal would hope to peg Ukraine back in Group B

Portugal travel to Kiev to lock horns with Ukraine in a crunch clash in the European qualifiers. The Portuguese, after accumulating 11 points in 5 matches, are five points adrift of the pace-setting hosts, who have amassed 16 points in 6 games.

Both sides come into the fixture high on confidence, having won their previous five competitive encounters. Ukraine have done well so far in the Euro 2020 qualifiers. Portugal too are in good form with three wins from the last three games.

The visitors would be able to call upon an almost full complement of players for the trip to Ukraine with William Carvalho the only injury concern. However, the likes of Danilo Pereira, Joao Moutinho, and Ruben Neves possess the requisite quality to offset that particular loss.

Additionally, the front three of Bernardo Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Joao Felix would be expected to ruffle a Ukrainian rear-guard that has conceded only once during the qualification campaign.

As for the hosts, a lot would depend on their Premier League exports, Andriy Yarmolenko and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The pair has been in superb form through the early stages of the season and boast the potential to throw a spanner in the Portuguese works.

The game could also have massive implications in Group B with a win for Ukraine ensuring top spot whereas a defeat would allow Portugal to rein them in.

And though it seems highly unlikely that both the teams would miss out on next summer’s European party altogether, they would want to finish at the pinnacle of the group, thereby ensuring a slightly easier draw in the tournament.

Inevitably, a match of such magnitude would be telecast all across the globe with those in the United States of America able to catch a glimpse of the action on the ESPN app, fuboTV, TUDN en Vivo, TUDN USA, and UniMas.

Match Details

Date: 14th October 2019

Time: 09:45pm (Local Time); 02:45pm ET; 12:15am IST on the 15th of October, 2019

Venue: Kiev Olympic Stadium, Kiev

Where to watch in the USA: ESPN app, fuboTV, TUDN en Vivo, TUDN USA, and UniMas