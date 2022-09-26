Ukraine vs Scotland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Ukraine will face Scotland at the Marszałek Piłsudski Stadium on Tuesday night in the final round of their UEFA Nations League group stage campaign.

The Blue and Yellows kicked off their continental campaign with back-to-back wins before going winless in their subsequent two matches. However, they returned to winning ways last time out, picking up a ruthless 5-0 win over last-placed Armenia.

Ukraine sit second in their group with 10 points. They are just two points behind their midweek opponents at the top of the pile and will be looking to leapfrog them on Tuesday.

Scotland have been largely solid in the Nations League so far and are on course for promotion. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over the Republic of Ireland in their last game, with Jack Hendry and Ryan Christie both getting on the scoresheet in the second half to overturn a first-half deficit.

The Tartan Terriers sit atop their group table with 12 points from five games and will secure promotion with just one point on Tuesday.

Ukraine vs Scotland Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Ukraine and Scotland. Both sides have won two games apiece and will be targeting victory in their tiebreaker this week.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse meeting of Tuesday's fixture, which the Tartan Terriers won 3-0.

Ukraine Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Scotland Form Guide: W-W-W-L-W

Ukraine vs Scotland Team News

Ukraine

Sergiy Sydorchuk has been suspended from Tuesday's game due to an accumulation of bookings and will join the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykola Shaparenko and Eduard Sobol on the list of absentees for the Blue and Yellows.

Injured: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykola Shaparenko, Eduard Sobol

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Sergiy Sydorchuk

Scotland

Nathan Patterson is injured and will not play this week while Aaron Hickey and Kieran Tierney both came off injured last time out and are major doubts for this one. Scott McTominay will also miss out due to a suspension.

Injured: Nathan Patterson

Doubtful: Aaron Hickey, Kieran Tierney

Suspended: Scott McTominay

Ukraine vs Scotland Predicted XI

Ukraine Predicted XI (3-4-3): Andriy Lunin; Taras Kacharaba, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Ilya Zabarnyi; Vitaliy Mykolenko, Danylo Ignatenko, Ruslan Malinovskyi, Oleksandr Tymchyk; Andriy Yarmolenko, Roman Yaremchuk, Oleksandr Zubkov

Scotland Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Craig Gordon; Anthony Ralston, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Greg Taylor; Billy Gilmour, Callum McGregor; Stuart Armstrong, John McGinn, Ryan Christie; Che Adams

Ukraine vs Scotland Prediction

Ukraine's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and marked their third victory in their last five games.

Scotland are on a three-game winning streak which has seen them score nine goals and concede just twice. They have lost just one of their last six games on foreign grounds and should advance from their group this week. We expect this game to end in a draw.

Prediction: Ukraine 1-1 Scotland

