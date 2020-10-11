Ukraine vs Spain prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2020-21

Spain are back in action in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday as they travel to Ukraine to play a fixture that could further solidify their standing in a relatively competitive group. The Spaniards have a formidable squad and should be able to come away from their fixture against Ukraine with a victory.

Ukraine presented a good account of themselves against Germany over the weekend and will need to put in a robust performance against Spain. The Ukrainians are currently above Switzerland in Group 4 and will want to take something away from this fixture.

Spain have been brilliant over the past months and have shown tremendous improvement under Luis Enrique. The Spaniards have a formidable squad and are the favourites going into this fixture.

Ukraine vs Spain Head-to-Head

Spain are unbeaten against Ukraine in official fixtures and have won five out of a total of six games played between the two sides. Ukraine have managed only one draw against Spain and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

Spain managed an emphatic 4-0 victory against Ukraine last month with Sergio Ramos, Ferran Torres, and Ansu Fati getting on to the scoresheet. Ukraine struggled to keep the Spaniards at bay on the day and will have to pull a rabbit out of the hat in this game.

Ukraine form guide: L-L-L-W-D

Spain form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Portugal 0-0 Spain: 5 Talking Points as European giants play out goalless stalemate | International Friendly 2020

Ukraine vs Spain Team News

Shevchenko will need to be careful with his selection

Ukraine

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko will be unable to call upon some of his star names for this fixture. Goalkeepers Andriy Pyatov, Andriy Lunin and Yuriy Pankiv have all tested positive for coronavirus, leaving Heorhiy Buschchan as the sole goalkeeping option.

Injured: Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykola Matviyenko, Yevhen Konoplyanka, Taras Stepanenko

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Andriy Pyatov, Andriy Lunin, Yuriy Pankiv

Thiago is unavailable for Spain

Spain

With the coronavirus infecting members of the Napoli squad, Fabian Ruiz has been ruled out of this fixture. Thiago is yet to complete his recovery from the virus and Dani Carvajal has also been ruled out with an injury. Spain have an abundance of wingers at the moment and Adama Traore might get the nod in this game after his impressive performances against Portugal and Switzerland.

Advertisement

Injured: Dani Carvajal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not Available: Thiago Alcantara, Fabian Ruiz

Ukraine vs Spain Predicted XI

Ukraine Predicted XI (4-3-3): Heorhiy Bushchan; Yukhym Konplya, Ihor Plastun, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Eduard Sobol; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Roman Bezus; Ruslan Malinovskyi, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oleksandr Zubkov

Adama Traore 🤝 Ansu Fati



The Spain pair are up to all sorts in training 👀 pic.twitter.com/5sGaiesbUN — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 9, 2020

Spain Predicted XI (4-3-3): David de Gea; Jose Gaya, Eric Garcia, Sergio Ramos, Jesus Navas; Rodri, Dani Ceballos, Mikel Merino; Ansu Fati, Gerard Moreno, Adama Traore

Ukraine vs Spain Prediction

Spain were in excellent form against Switzerland and can cement their standing as the leaders of their group with a victory in this fixture. Luis Enrique has an impressive array of attacking talent at his disposal and will be happy with his squad depth.

Ukraine manager Andriy Shevchenko will be happy with his side's resolute second-half performance against Germany but will want his charges to go the extra mile against Spain. Luis Enrique will have specific plans in place for this fixture and will want Spain to come away from this game with all three points.

Prediction: Ukraine 0-3 Spain

Advertisement

Also Read: Spain 1-0 Switzerland: Player Ratings as Luis Enrique's men cruise to victory | UEFA Nations League 2020-21