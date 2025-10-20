Ulsan HD host Sanfrecce at the Munsu Football Stadium on Tuesday for matchday three of the 2025-26 AFC Champions League. Both teams have seen an identical trajectory so far, winning their opening game before drawing the second one.

Speaking of the Korean champions, Ulsan overcame Chinese side Chengdu Rongcheng 2-1 on home turf, including a stoppage-time winner from Heo Yool, which completed their turnaround.

In their next game, the Tigers came up against another Chinese club, this time Shanghai Shenshua, who also took the lead in the game before Ulsan equalized in the second half and earned a point.

The K League 1 giants have shown incredible fighting spirit to claw their way back into the tie on both occasions. However, their propensity to concede goals is an Achilles heel, and it will make life difficult for them in this tournament.

Meanwhile, Sanfrecce beat Melbourne City 2-0 on the road in their Champions League opener before Shanghai Port pegged them back late in a 1-1 draw on matchday two.

With both teams on four points each, Sanfrecce are in third, whereas Ulsan are in fourth, separated only by virtue of goal difference (+2 and +1 respectively).

Ulsan HD vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first encounter between Ulsan and Sanfrecce.

Ulsan have faced a Japanese side on 37 occasions, winning only 16 times.

The Tigers have won just one of their last five games in all competitions, a 2-0 win over Gwangju in their most recent outing.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have faced a Korean side on 12 occasions, winning on exactly half the occasions.

La Viola are unbeaten in their last 10 games in all competitions, winning six

Ulsan HD vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Prediction

This is a clash of two good teams, both of whom have started their Champions League campaigns on a positive note. So, we expect an enticing tactical battle here, but not many goals. It could be a close affair with the sides playing out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Ulsan HD 1-1 Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Ulsan HD vs Sanfrecce Hiroshima Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

