Ulsan Hyundai vs Daegu Prediction and Betting Tips | June 24, 2023 

Ulsan Hyundai and Daegu battle for three points in a K1 League matchday 19 fixture on Saturday (June 24).

Ulsan are coming off a 5-1 thrashing of Jeju United before the international break. Four players got on the scoresheet, with Valerie Qazaishvili opening the scoring in the first half, before putting the icing on the cake in injury time. Yuri Jonathan netted a consolation strike in the 79th minute.

Daegu, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 3-1 home win over Suwon FC. All four goals were scored in the second half, with Lucas Barcelos opening the scoring for the hosts. Cesinha and Hwang Jae-Won scored injury time goals after Lee Sung-Woo had drawn Suwon level.

The win saw them climb to sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 27 points from 18 games. Ulsan still lead the way at the summit with 44 points and hold a 13-point lead at the top.

Ulsan Hyundai vs Daegu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 56 times, with Ulsan leading 31-11.

Their most recent meeting in May sawUlsan claim a comfortable 3-0 away win.

Ulsan are unbeaten in nine home games in the league this term, winning seven.

Daegu's last six away games across competitions have produced less than three goals, with the last five seeing one side fail to score.

Ulsan have scored at least twice in four of their last five meetings with Daegu.

Eight of Ulsan's nine home games this term have produced at least three goals.

Ulsan Hyundai vs Daegu Prediction

Ulsan are the runaway league leaders and will look for a win to consolidate their grip on top spot.

The Tigers are the defending champions and enter the game as strong favourites. Daegu, meanwhile, have odds stacked against them, with Ulsan not losing at home this term.

Expect Ulsan to claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Ulsan 3-0 Daegu

Ulsan Hyundai vs Daegu Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ulsan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ulsan to score over 1.5 goals

