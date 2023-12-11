Ulsan Hyundai vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | December 12, 2023

Ulsan Hyundai welcome Kawasaki Frontale to the Munsu Football Stadium in their final AFC Champions League group-stage game on Tuesday (December 12).

The hosts are in second place in Group I with nine points from five games. They need to avoid defeat to finish in the top-two and earn direct qualification as one of the best second-placed teams in the group stage.

Kawasaki, meanwhile, are perfect in the competition, following a thumping 5-0 win over Johor Darul Ta'zim in their previous outing, while Ulsan are coming off a 3-1 win over BG Pathum United.

Ulsan beat Jeonbuk 1-0 in the K League 1 playoffs earlier this month and haven't played in more than a week. Kawasaki, meanwhile, beat Kashiwa Reysol 8-7 on penalties in the Emperor's Cup final on Saturday.

Ulsan Hyundai vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 10 times in the AFC Champions League, with Ulsan leading 5-3.

Their last meeting in the reverse fixture in October saw Kawasaki win 1-0.

Kawasaki have outscored Ulsan 15-10 in five group-stage games and also have the better defensive record, conceding two goals fewer than the visitors (6).

Ulsan have a 100% record against Kawasaki, keeping three clean sheets.

Kawasaki are on an 11-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning nine. They are unbeaten in five away games, keeping three clean sheets.

Ulsan Hyundai vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Ulsan are unbeaten in seven home games across competitions, recording four wins. They have lost just twice in 17 home games in the Champions League and have a 100% record against Kawasaki in the competition.

Kawasaki, meanwhile, head into the game in great form, losing once in 15 games across competitions. They have scored at least thrice in seven of their last 10 games.

They are guaranteed to finish atop Group I, so head coach Toru Oniki will look to rotate his squad after their win in a grueling Emperor's Cup final at the weekend. Considering that and the current form of both teams, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Ulsan 2-2 Kawasaki

Ulsan Hyundai vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Yasuto Wakizaka to score or assist any time - Yes