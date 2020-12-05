Ulsan Hyundai vs Melbourne Victory prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2020

Ulsan Hyundai face Melbourne Victory in an AFC Champions League round of 16 clash at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Sunday evening.

Ulsan Hyundai topped their group with 16 points from six games to finish a comfortable six points ahead of FC Tokyo.

Since the restart of the AFC Champions League in Doha late last month, Ulsan Hyundai have won all five games they have played.

Melbourne Victory, meanwhile, scraped through to the knockout stages of the competition. The Australian club only managed seven points from their six group stage matches.

A HUGE win against FC Seoul sends us into the #ACL2020 Round of 16! #MVFC #Since05 — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) December 3, 2020

They booked their place in the round of 16 with a 2-1 win over FC Seoul in their last group game. They took a 2-0 lead early in the game, thanks to goals from Marco Rojas and Jake Brimmer.

The boss hailed last night's win which booked our spot in the #ACL2020 Round of 16 #MVFC #Since05 — Melbourne Victory (@gomvfc) December 4, 2020

Ulsan Hyundai vs Melbourne Victory Head-to-Head

These two sides have met each other twice, with Ulsan Hyundai winning one of those games. The other game between these two sides ended in a draw.

Advertisement

Ulsan Hyundai form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Melbourne Victory form guide: W-D-L-L-L

Ulsan Hyundai vs Melbourne Victory Team News

Having already secured their progress to the round of 16 before their last group match against Shanghai Shenhua, Ulsan Hyundai rested several regular starters for that match.

They were boosted by the returns of Won Du-jae, Kim Tae-hwan, and Jung Seung-hyun. All of those players had tested positive for COVID-19 while they were away with the Korean national team during the international break.

At the moment, Ulsan Hyundai have no concerns regarding either injuries or suspensions.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Melbourne Victory are likely to miss Australian international Robbie Krusetwi, who has a knee injury. There are also doubts over whether Rudy Gestede and Leigh Broxham will be ready in time for this match.

Injured: Robbie Kruse

Doubtful: Rudy Gestede, Leigh Broxham

Suspended: None

Ulsan Hyundai vs Melbourne Victory Predicted XI

Ulsan Hyundai Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jo Su-huk, Seol Young-woo. Kim Kee-hee, Dave Bulthuis, Park Joo-ho; Won Du-jae, Kim Sung-joon; Jung Hoon-sung, Lee Sang-heon, Lee Keun-ho; Junior Negrao

Melbourne Victory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Acton; Adama Traore, Dylan Ryan, Nick Ansell, Storm Roux; Marco Rojas, Jake Brimmer, Jay Barnett, Callum McManaman; Birkan Kirdar, Ben Folami

Ulsan Hyundai vs Melbourne Victory Prediction

Given the recent form of these teams, and their respective paths to the knockout stages, it would take a brave man to bet on a Melbourne Victory win.

Advertisement

We are predicting comfortable progression through to the quarter-finals for Ulsan Hyundai.

Prediction: Ulsan Hyundai 3-0 Melbourne Victory