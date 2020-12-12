Ulsan Hyundai vs Vissel Kobe prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2020

Ulsan Hyundai face Vissel Kobe in the AFC Champions League semi-final at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Sunday afternoon.

Iranian club Persepolis await the winners of this game in the final, which will be played next Saturday at the Al-Wakrah Sports Complex in Doha.

The Korean side are looking to make their first final since 2012, when they won the competition. They made the semi-final with a 2-0 win over Beijing Guoan, when Junior Negrao scored twice for them.

Vissel Kobe had to dig a bit deeper than that to get through their game against Suwon Samsung Bluewings. They eventually won 7-6 in a penalty shootout, after 120 minutes of football had the two teams deadlocked at 1-1.

Last season, Al-Hilal broke a long-standing run of tournament wins by teams from the East, which will be what both these teams are aiming to do this season.

🇧🇷 𝓣𝓱𝓮 𝓑𝓸𝔂𝓼 𝓕𝓻𝓸𝓶 𝓑𝓻𝓪𝔃𝓲𝓵



⚽ These two will lead the attacks for Vissel Kobe and Ulsan Hyundai in Sunday's #ACL semi-final



Who will be celebrating at full-time? 🙌 #ULSvVKO #ACL2020 pic.twitter.com/LJBNwNxoSj — #ACL2020 (@TheAFCCL) December 12, 2020

Ulsan Hyundai vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between Ulsan Hyundai and Vissel Kobe in a competitive game.

Ulsan Hyundai form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Vissel Kobe form guide: W-W-L-L-W

Ulsan Hyundai vs Vissel Kobe Team News

Ulsan Hyundai don't have any known injury concerns for the moment, nor do they have any players suspended for this game. However, Lee Keun-ho, Kim Tae-hwan, Won Du-jae and Sin Jin-ho are all one yellow card away from a suspension, which would cause them to miss the final.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

The big news for Vissel Kobe is that they are likely to miss Andres Iniesta, who was a substitute in the game against Suwon, but looked to have picked up a thigh injury in his cameo. That was an aggravation of an injury that he was already carrying, and that could be what denies him the opportunity to play in this game.

Injured: Andres Iniesta

Suspended: None

Ulsan Hyundai vs Vissel Kobe Predicted XI

Ulsan Hyundai Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jo Su-huk, Seol Young-woo. Kim Kee-hee, Dave Bulthuis, Park Joo-ho; Won Du-jae, Kim Sung-joon; Jung Hoon-sung, Lee Sang-heon, Lee Keun-ho; Junior Negrao

Vissel Kobe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daiya Maekawa; Tetsushi Yamakawa, Ryuho Kikuchi, Thomas Vermaelen, Gotoku Sakai; Yuta Goke, Hotaru Yamaguchi; Daigo Nishi, Takuya Yasui, Kyogo Furuhashi; Douglas

Ulsan Hyundai vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

We are predicting a comfortable win for Ulsan Hyundai in this game. They are better rested than Vissel Kobe, who had a strenuous game against Suwon.

In addition, Vissel Kobe could struggle in attack, in Iniesta's absence.

Prediction: Ulsan Hyundai 2-0 Vissel Kobe