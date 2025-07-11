Ulsan vs Daegu Prediction and Betting Tips | July 12th 2025

Ulsan will welcome last-placed Daegu to the Munsu Football Stadium in the K League 1 on Saturday. The Tigers are seventh in the standings with 29 points, 16 more than the visitors.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last six games in all competitions. They suffered a fifth consecutive loss earlier this month as they fell to a 1-0 away loss to Gwangju in the Korean FA Cup quarterfinals. They are winless in their last two league games and, in their previous outing, lost 3-1 to Jeonbuk in May.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form and are winless in their last eight games in all competitions. They suffered a 3-0 away loss to Gangwon in the league last month and suffered another 2-1 loss in the Korean FA Cup quarterfinal earlier this month.

Ulsan vs Daegu Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 63 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 37 wins. The visitors have 11 wins and 15 games have ended in draws.

They last met in the reverse fixture in April, and the Tigers registered a 1-0 away win.

The hosts have the second-best defensive record in the K League 1 this season, conceding 19 goals.

The visitors have won just one of their last 11 games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home in the Korean FA Cup in May.

The Tigers are unbeaten in their last three home games in the K League 1, recording two wins while scoring seven goals.

Ulsan vs Daegu Prediction

The Tigers returned from the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this month and suffered a 1-0 away loss. They are unbeaten in their last four home games in all competitions, recording three wins. Notably, they have three goals apiece in these wins.

The visitors have registered just one win in the K League 1 since April. They are winless on their travels in the league this season. They have conceded at least two goals in their last nine away league games.

The hosts are unbeaten in this fixture since 2021, recording five consecutive wins, and should be able to eke out a narrow win here.

Prediction: Ulsan 2-1 Daegu

Ulsan vs Daegu Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Ulsan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

