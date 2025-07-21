Ulsan vs Daejeon Hana Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Ulsan will host Daejeon Hana at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 K League 1 campaign. The home side have failed to perform upon returning from the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States last month and now sit seventh in the league table with 30 points from 21 matches.

They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Seoul in their game on Sunday, falling to a Jesse Lingard strike in the first half and failing to find a way back into the contest despite an improved showing in the second.

Daejeon Hana have not fared much better than their midweek opponents in recent games and have fallen well behind in the race for the title. They played out a 2-2 draw against Gangwon last time out and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points on the road before conceding twice in the dying minutes of the game to register yet another draw.

The visitors sit second in the table but are 12 points behind league leaders Jeonbuk and will be desperate to get their campaign back on track on Wednesday.

Ulsan vs Daejeon Hana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 51 meetings between the two teams. Ulsan have won 27 of those games while Daejeon have won 10 times, with their other 14 contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won three of their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

DHFC have scored 30 goals in the K League 1 this season. Only Jeonbuk (39) have scored more.

The Tigers have the third-best defensive record in the South Korean top flight this term with a goal concession tally of 21.

Ulsan vs Daejeon Hana Prediction

Ulsan are without a win in their last eight games across all competitions, with six of those games ending in defeat. They are, however, undefeated in their last four home league games and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.

Daejeon are on a run of five consecutive draws and have won just one of their last 11 outings. They are winless in their last five away outings and could lose this one.

Prediction: Ulsan 2-1 Daejeon Hana

Ulsan vs Daejeon Hana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ulsan to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the Tigers' last six home matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven matches)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More