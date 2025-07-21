Ulsan vs Daejeon Hana Prediction and Betting Tips | July 23rd 2025

Ulsan will host Daejeon Hana at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2025 K League 1 campaign. The home side have failed to perform upon returning from the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States last month and now sit seventh in the league table with 30 points from 21 matches.
They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Seoul in their game on Sunday, falling to a Jesse Lingard strike in the first half and failing to find a way back into the contest despite an improved showing in the second.
Daejeon Hana have not fared much better than their midweek opponents in recent games and have fallen well behind in the race for the title. They played out a 2-2 draw against Gangwon last time out and had looked set to be headed toward maximum points on the road before conceding twice in the dying minutes of the game to register yet another draw.
The visitors sit second in the table but are 12 points behind league leaders Jeonbuk and will be desperate to get their campaign back on track on Wednesday.
Ulsan vs Daejeon Hana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 51 meetings between the two teams. Ulsan have won 27 of those games while Daejeon have won 10 times, with their other 14 contests ending in draws.
- The hosts have won three of their last four games in this fixture.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.
- DHFC have scored 30 goals in the K League 1 this season. Only Jeonbuk (39) have scored more.
- The Tigers have the third-best defensive record in the South Korean top flight this term with a goal concession tally of 21.
Ulsan vs Daejeon Hana Prediction
Ulsan are without a win in their last eight games across all competitions, with six of those games ending in defeat. They are, however, undefeated in their last four home league games and will head into the midweek clash as slight favorites.
Daejeon are on a run of five consecutive draws and have won just one of their last 11 outings. They are winless in their last five away outings and could lose this one.
Prediction: Ulsan 2-1 Daejeon Hana
Ulsan vs Daejeon Hana Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Ulsan to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the Tigers' last six home matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of the visitors' last seven matches)