Ulsan vs Darul Ta'zim Prediction and Betting Tips | October 24, 2023

Ulsan host Darul Ta'zim at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in the AFC Champions League on Tuesday (October 24).

Both teams have three points apiece ahead of matchday three in Group I. The hosts are hoping to return to winning ways after losing to top-placed Kawasaki Frontale on matchday two. Ulsan are winless in four games across competitions losing twice, including a 1-0 defeat to Gwangju in K League 1.

Tigers crashed out in the group stage last season and have been pitted against nearly the same teams in this edition. Kawasaki Frontale and Johor Darul Ta'zim were also in their group last term. The Korean team will strive to make the most of their home advantage ahead of the reverse fixture on the next matchday.

Darul lost their group opener to Kawasaki Frontale 1-0, their only defeat in 32 games. The Malaysia Super League champions are in imperious form. They have scored four winning goals in their last four games in the top flight and cup competition.

Harimau Selatan reached the round of 16 in the previous edition, where they lost to Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds 5-0. It's their best performance in the continental competition, as they're yet to progress beyond that stage. JDT will take confidence from their impressive away record as they head to Ulsan.

Ulsan vs Darul Ta'zim Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ulsan has lost both games against Darul.

The hosts have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in five home games.

Ulsan have won the AFC Champions League twice, while JDT are yet to clinch it but boast one AFC Cup.

JDT have won four times and drawn once in their last five away outings.

Ulsan have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while JDT have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Ulsan: L-D-L-D-W, JDT: W-W-W-W-L

Ulsan vs Darul Ta'zim Prediction

Martin Adam has been Ulsan’s hitman in the competition, scoring all three goals in the 3-1 win against BG Pathum United. Joo Min-kyu and Valeri Qazaishvili, who boast 15 and 11 goals respectively in K League 1, are yet to open their account in the competition, though.

Darul, meanwhile, will count on the likes of winger Arif Hanapi, who has netted twice in the group stage, mostly on the road. Ulsan, though, are expected to prevail based on their home advantage.

Prediction: Ulsan 2-1 Darul

Ulsan vs Darul Ta'zim Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Ulsan

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Ulsan to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Darul to score - Yes