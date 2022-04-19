Ulsan vs Guangzhou FC prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23 

Ulsan and Guangzhou FC will battle for three points in the AFC Champions League on Thursday.

Both sides will be looking to register their first wins of the campaign. The South Koreans come into the game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Johor DT. Fernando Forestieri and Bergson scored in either half to guide their side to all three points.

Guangzhou FC suffered an embarrassing 8-0 defeat to Kawasaki Frontale. Kei Chinen and Yu Kobayashi scored first-half braces to inspire the Japanese side to a comfortable victory.

The defeat left the Chinese side rooted to the bottom of the standings in Group I and they are yet to register their first points of the campaign. Ulsan Hyundai sit in third spot on one point.

Ulsan vs Guangzhou FC Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Ulsan Hyundai's defeat on Monday halted a 14-game unbeaten streak in all competitions that saw them register 10 wins and four draws.

Guangzhou FC are currently on a three-game losing streak which has put them in danger of suffering an early elimination on the continent.

Ulsan form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-D

Guangzhou FC form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-W

Ulsan vs Guangzhou FC Team News

Ulsan

Kee-hee Kim and Du-jae Won are unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for Ulsan.

Injuries: Du-jae Won, Kee-hee Kim

Suspension: None

Guangzhou FC

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for Guangzhou FC.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Ulsan vs Guangzhou FC Predicted XI

Ulsan (4-2-3-1): Hyeon-Woo Jo (GK); Myung-Jae Lee, Young-Gwon Kim, Jong-Eun Lim, Tae-Hwan Kim; Yong-Woo Park, Chung-Yong Lee; Vako, Jun Amano, Il-Lok Yun; Leonardo

Guangzhou FC (4-5-1): Lipan He (GK); Tianqing Wang, Jiahao Peng, Yifan Feng, Ruiwei Fan; Zhengfend Chen, Runbiao Ye, Tianshi Su, Xin Yang, Jiahao Li; Kaizhou Huang

Ulsan vs Guangzhou FC Prediction

Ulsan are favorites in the game and need the win to keep their hopes of qualifying for the knockout rounds alive. Guangzhou FC endured a disappointing campaign in the AFC Champions League last term, losing all six group games and will be eager to avoid another harrowing performance.

However, their poor start to the tournament does not offer much confidence and we are backing Ulsan to claim a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Ulsan 2-0 Guangzhou FC

Edited by Peter P