Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2024

Ulsan will host Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors at the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium on Tuesday in the second leg of their 2023-24 AFC Champions League quarterfinal clash.

The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign and will hope they can carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week. They beat newly-promoted Gimcheon Sangmu in their last match, with Jang Si-young and former Schalke man Dong-gyeong Lee handing the Tigers a three-goal lead heading into the break before their opponents reduced the deficit in the second-half.

Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors, meanwhile, have endured a slow start to their domestic campaign but remain hopeful of extending their run in the Champions League. They played out a 1-1 draw against Suwon in their last match, falling behind early after the restart before Tiago Orobo levelled the scores minutes later to register his maiden goal for the club.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in their first-leg clash last week with Min-kyu Song handing Jeonbuk the lead after just four minutes before Orobo squandered a chance to double the lead from the spot.

Ulsan improved markedly in the second-half and were rewarded for their troubles in the 77th minute with Myeong-Jae Lee levelling the scores in superb fashion.

Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 96 meetings between Ulsan and Jeonbuk. The hosts have won 29 of those games while the visitors have won 40 times. There have been 27 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture and their last four across all competitions.

Ulsan have scored four goals in the K-League 1 this season. Only league leaders Gwangju (6) have scored more.

Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Prediction

Ulsan are on a brilliant eight-game unbeaten streak, picking up six wins in that period. They are undefeated on home turf since last September and will be looking forward to Tuesday's clash.

Jeonbuk are on a run of four consecutive draws and have won just two of their last seven competitive outings. They are winless in their last four games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Ulsan 2-0 Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors

Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Ulsan to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)