Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Motors prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 2024

Ulsan HD and Jeonbuk Motors battle for three points in a K League 1 matchday 16 fixture on Saturday (June 1). The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw at Incheon on Wednesday.

Paul-Jose Mpoku put the hosts ahead in the 49th minute before Um Won-Sang drew the game level in the 82nd minute. Jeonbuk, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat at Gangwon. First-half goals from Yang Min-Hyuk and Lee Yeong-Jae ensured that the two sides went into the break level before Cariello Ribeiro scored the winner in the 78th minute.

The defeat left them in 10th spot in the points table, having garnered 14 points from 15 games, while Ulsan are second with 28 points to show for their efforts after 15 games.

Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Motors Head-to-Head

Ulsan have 42 wins from their last 119 head-to-head games with Jeonbuk, who have been victorious 45 times. One of those draws came in their most recent clash in March when the two sides cancelled each other out in a 2-2 stalemate.

Ulsan form guide: D-W-L-L-D

Jeonbuk Motors form guide: L-D-W-L-L

Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Motors Team News

Ulsan

There are no injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Jeonbuk Motors

Hernandes and Chang-hoon Kwon are ruled out with leg and heel injuries respectively. Byung-kwan Jeon is suspended due to the red card received against Gangwon.

Injuries: Hernandes, Chang-hoon Kwon

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Byung-kwan Jeon

Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Motors Predicted XIs

Ulsan (4-2-3-1): Hyeon-Woo Jo (GK); Myung-Jae Lee, Jong-Eun Lim, Kee-Hee Kim, Kang-min Choi; Min-Hyuk Kim, Gyu-Seong Lee; Gustav Ludwigson, Ataru Esaka, Kelvin; Martin Adam

Jeonbuk Motors (4-1-4-1): Min-Ki Jeong (GK); Hyun-Beom Ahn, Tae-Wook Jeong, Jae-Ik Lee, Jin-Su Kim; Jin-Seob Park; Yeong-Jae Lee, Soo-Bin Lee, Nana Boateng, Kyo-Won Han; Tiago Pereira da Silva

Ulsan vs Jeonbuk Motors Prediction

Ulsan are unbeaten in 18 home games across competitions, winning 13. Four of their last five games have had goals at both ends.

Jeonbuk, meanwhile, have won just one of their seven league games, losing four. Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced less than three goals. Hence, expect the hosts to claim maximum points with a narrow victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Ulsan 1-0 Jeonbuk Motors