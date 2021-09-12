Ulsan vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021

The AFC Champions League resumes at the round-of-16 stage, with defending champions Ulsan Hyundai trading tackles with Kawasaki Frontale for a quarterfinal place.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a goalless draw with Jeonbuk in a K1 League fixture on Friday.

Kawasaki Frontale played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Urawa Reds on home turf in the quarterfinal of the Japanese League Cup. Two late goals helped the visitors claw back from a two-goal disadvantage to progress on away goals.

The Japanese side finished top of Group I to secure their spot in the knockout stage while Ulsan Hyundai kickstarted their title defense by finishing top of Group F.

Both sides picked up maximum points in the group stage, setting this up as one of the most thrilling games of the round. The tie will be decided in one leg and the two teams will put their best foot forward to boost their chances of qualification.

Ulsan vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles continentally on six previous occasions and Ulsan Hyundai have an advantage with three wins to their name.

Kawasaki Frontale were victorious on one occasion while two previous matches have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in Group H of the AFC Champions League in 2019 when they played out a 2-2 draw in Frontale. The first leg meeting ended in a 1-0 victory for Ulsan on home turf.

The visitors are on a poor run of form that has seen them win just one of their last five matches in all competitions. Their 1-0 defeat to Avispa Fukuoka in August halted a remarkable 40-game unbeaten run that stretched back to November 2020.

Ulsan Hyundai are unbeaten in nine matches in all competitions, with six games in this sequence ending in victories.

Uslan Hyundai form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-D

Ulsan vs Kawasaki Frontale Team News

Ulsan Hyundai

There are no known injuries or suspension worries for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Kawasaki Frontale

Defender Shogo Taniguchi is the only injury concern for the Japanese side with an ankle problem.

Injury: Shogo Taniguchi

Suspension: None

Ulsan vs Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI

Ulsan Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Hyeon-Woo Jo (GK); Yong-Woo Seol, Davy Bulthuis, Ki-Hee Kim, Tae-Hwan Kim; Du-Jae Won; Il-Lok Yun, Chung-Yong Lee, Bit-Garam Yoon, Dong-Jun Lee; Se-Hun Oh

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Kyohei Noborizato, Shuto Tanabe, Kazuya Yamamura, Kento Tachibanada; Joao Schmidt, Yasuto Wakizaka, Akihiro Lenaga; Ten Miyagi, Leandro Damiao, Yu Kobayashi

Ulsan vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Kawasaki Frontale's recent poor run of form means they will not be as confident in the game as would have been the case a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, the Japanese champions have what it takes to get back on track.

The two sides are highly attack-minded, suggesting that this could be an expansive game with plenty of goalscoring chances. However, home advantage and Kawasaki's poor form gives Ulsan a slight edge and we are backing them to triumph in a thrilling fixture.

Prediction: Ulsan Hyundai 3-2 Kawasaki Frontale

