Ulsan vs Kawasaki Frontale prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2022-23

Ulsan and Kawasaki Frontale square off in a crucial AFC Champions League fixture on Wednesday
Shubham Dupare
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
visit
Modified Apr 26, 2022 09:11 AM IST
Preview

Ulsan will take on Kawasaki Frontale at the Larkin Stadium in their penultimate group stage game in the AFC Champions League on Wednesday.

Kawasaki Frontale are the only unbeaten team in Group I and are atop the standings with eight points. The top spot in the group is still up for grabs, as second-placed Johor Darul Ta'Zim and third-placed Ulsan have seven points apiece..

Ulsan, meanwhile, have made it two wins in a row, defeating Guangzhou FC 8-0 in these two games. Kawasaki Frontale returned to winning ways with a 5-0 win over Johor Darul Ta'Zim in their previous outing.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | 🇨🇳 Guangzhou FC 0-5 Ulsan Hyundai 🇰🇷🐯 Ulsan continued their revival in Group I after recording back-to-back wins over Guangzhou!📰 Match Report: bit.ly/3OAJzaK#ACL2022 | #GUAvUHD https://t.co/AC3TcDJufE

Ulsan vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head

This will be the ninth meeting between the two teams in the continental competition. Ulsan have been the better side in this fixture with four wins, while Kawasaki have been victorious just once.

Three games between the two teams have ended in draws, including their previous outing between at Wednesday's venue when they met in the campaign opener this season.

Ulsan form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W.

Ulsan vs Kawasaki Frontale Team News

Ulsan

Kee-hee Kim remains the only absentee for the Korean side, as he has not travelled with the club for the group stage fixtures.

Injured: Kee-hee Kim.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Kawasaki Frontale

Jesiel and Kyohei Noborizato continue to be the two absentees for the J-League side. Jesiel is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury, while Noborizato has not featured since March with an undisclosed injury.

選手・監督コメント、試合レポートを更新しました。4月下旬にして「小林悠の季節がやってきた」、そう思わずにはいられない活躍でした。そしてヤスト、マルちゃん、チャナ。みんなナイスゴール!!→frontale.co.jp/goto_game/2022…【広報】#frontale #Jがアジアを熱くする https://t.co/sWvJt1osC7

Injuries: Jesiel, Kyohei Noborizato.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ulsan vs Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XIs

Ulsan (4-2-3-1): Hyeon-Woo Jo (GK); Won Du-Jae, Young-Gwon Kim, Jong-Eun Lim, Kim Hyun-woo; Shin Hyung-min, Kim Sung-Joon; Valeri Qazaishvili, Jun Amano, Il-Lok Yun; Leonardo.

Kawasaki Frontale (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Kazuya Yamamura, Asahi Sasaki; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, Marcinho; Daiya Tono, Leandro Damiao, Yu Kobayashi.

Ulsan vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Ulsan have recorded back-to-back wins in the Champions League, though both came against the struggling Guangzhou. They will look to extend their winning run.

Kawasaki Frontale, meanwhile, have scored 14 goals in four games so far and should be able to secure a positive result here.

With qualification into the next round at stake, both teams are expected to have a solid outing, so a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Ulsan 2-2 Kawasaki Frontale.

