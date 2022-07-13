Ulsan vs Suwon Bluewings prediction, preview, team news and more | K League 1 2022

Leaders Ulsan will entertain the struggling Suwon Bluewings in the K League 1 on Sunday.

Ulsan returned to winning ways thanks to Um Won-sang scoring the winner three minutes after Gangwon's equalizer, with the match ending in a 2-1 win. They have a five-point lead atop the standings.

Suwon's struggles only got worse as they lost to Jeonbuk in the Korean FA Cup quarterfinals. They followed that up with a defeat in the Suwon derby. In the league, they sit in the penultimate position with almost no chance of securing a top-half finish.

Ulsan vs Suwon Bluewings Head-to-Head

Suwon and Ulsan have squared off 53 times across competitions since 2003. The hosts have a better record against their western rivals, with 28 wins and 12 losses, while 13 games have ended in draws.

The two teams last locked horns in the league in April when Ulsan won the fixture 3-1.

Suwon Bluewings form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-W.

Ulsan form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W.

Ulsan Team News

Ulsan

The Tigers do not have any reported absentees or suspensions ahead of this tie.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Suwon Bluewings

Midfielder Yo Han-Go and centre-forward Ji-Won Min have been sidelined due to Achilles tendon ruptures and thigh injuries respectively. Midfielder Heun-jin Park will not play due to suspension.

Injured: Yo Han-Go and Ji-Won Min

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Heun-jin Park

Unavailable: None

Ulsan vs Suwon Bluewings Team News

Ulsan (4-2-3-1): Jo Hyeon-Uh (GK); Kim Tae Hwan, Lim Jong Eun, Kim Young-Gwon, Seol Young-Woo; Park Yong-woo, Koh Myeong-Jin; Gi-Yun Choi, Vako Qazaishvili, Lee Chung-Yong; Leo Souza.

Suwon Bluewings(4-1-4-1): No Dong-Geon (GK), Choi Sung-Keun, Lee Sang-Min, Sung-yueng Ki, Lee Taeseok, Cho Ji-Hun, Cho Youngwook, Aleksandar Palocevic, Hwang In-beom, Jung Han-Min, Park Dong-jin.

Ulsan vs Suwon Bluewings Prediction

Suwon will have to be at their very best to salvage anything from this game. Their disastrous league form has barely shown any sign of recovery. Being knocked out of the Korean FA Cup will only add insult to injury. However, with the season heading into its final third, it is time for them to string some good performances together and move up the table.

The hosts will not be in any mood to allow that to happen as they look to maintain the gap at the summit

We expect Ulsan to clinch a victory in this match.

Prediction: Ulsan 3-1 Suwon Bluewings

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far