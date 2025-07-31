Ulsan vs Suwon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Ulsan Hyundai and Suwon will battle for three points in a K1 League round 20 clash on Saturday (August 2nd). The game will be played at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Gangwon last weekend. Marcao broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark to give the visitors the lead at the break. Kim Dae-Won equalized six minutes into the second half, while Marcao completed his brace late on to restore the visitors' lead. Hong Chul drew the game level in the eighth minute of injury time.
Suwon, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Anyang. All three goals were scored in the first half, with Matheus Oliveira putting the visitors ahead in the eighth minute. Pablo Sabbag equalized eight minutes later while Willyan scored the match-winner in the 23rd minute.
The win left them in 11th spot in the standings, having garnered 25 points from 23 games. Ulsan are seventh on 31 points.
Ulsan vs Suwon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Ulsan have 15 wins from the last 20 head-to-head games. Suwon were victorious three times, while two games ended in a share of the spoils.
- One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in March 2025 when the two sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate.
- Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Six of the last eight head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.
- Ulsan are winless in their last 10 games across competitions (seven losses).
- Suwon's last seven games have witnessed goals at both ends, with each of the last seven producing three goals or more.
Ulsan vs Suwon Prediction
Ulsan have not had the title defense they would have expected at the start of the season and have not won a game in any competition in over two months.
Suwon, for their part, have won their last three games on the bounce, having lost the preceding three. Their games over the last few months have tended to produce lots of goals, and that trend could continue.
We are backing the home side to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Ulsan 2-1 Suwon
Ulsan vs Suwon Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Ulsan to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals