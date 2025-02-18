Ulsan vs Taishan Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2025

Ulsan will play host to Taishan at Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium in the AFC Champions League Elite on Wednesday. The hosts have nothing at stake while the visitors are in need of maximum points to progress.

Ad

Ulsan vs Taishan Preview

Ulsan have crashed out of the competition since the previous matchday when they recorded their sixth defeat in the East Region against Buriram United 2-1. Out of seven outings, they have managed just one win, against Shanghai Shenhua, 2-1, which leaves them 11th – second from bottom - on three points.

Tigers, who won the 2024 K League 1 – South Korea's top flight – opened the new season on a bad note, losing at home to Anyang 1-0. It was their second defeat in a row after an impressive preseason form of two wins and one draw in friendly matches. The hosts will likely use this meeting to fine-tune for their upcoming league fixture against Daejeon Hana Citizen.

Ad

Trending

Shandong Taishan revived their campaign on matchday seven following a 3-1 home win over Gwangju. It was their third victory in seven matches, alongside one draw and three losses, which leaves them in the seventh spot on 10 points. The visitors are in the eight-team qualification zone but are effectively "in an ejection seat".

Taishan Dui could drop below if they fail to win against Ulsan and if the three teams following from behind succeed in their respective games. Therefore, Taishan need to claim maximum points to keep their place in the zone to progress to the next round. However, the visitors have lost their last three away matches in this group.

Ad

Ulsan vs Taishan Preview Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Ulsan have won four times and lost four times in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

Ulsan have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches at home.

Ulsan are participating in this competition for the third time while Shandong Taishan are making their 13th appearance.

Shandong Taishan have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Ulsan have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches while Shandong Taishan have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: Ulsan – W-L-W-L-L, Shandong Taishan – L-W-W-D-W.

Ad

Ulsan vs Taishan Prediction

This match could be tricky because we are unsure of Ulsan’s approach to it. Will the hosts be a dream spoiler for the visitors?

Taishan are expected to handle this meeting as a final game, considering its importance to their qualification for the round of 16.

Taishan are the favorites based on motivation and experience.

Prediction: Ulsan 1-2 Taishan

Ulsan vs Taishan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Taishan to win

Ad

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Taishan to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Ulsan to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback