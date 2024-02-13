Ulsan vs Ventforet Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15th 2024

Ulsan HD will welcome Ventforet to the Ulsan Munsu Football Stadium for the first leg of their AFC Champions League round-of-16 clash on Thursday.

The home side have not been in action since wrapping up their group stage campaign with a 2-2 comeback draw against Kawasaki at the same venue in December 2023. Daiya Tono and Tatsuki Seko scored to give the visitors a 2-0 lead by the half-hour mark. Martin Adam scored a brace to ensure the spoils were shared.

Ventforet, meanwhile, wrapped up their group stage campaign with a 3-2 away victory over Thai outfit Buriram. Motoki Hasegawa broke the deadlock in the 24th minute while Nigerian forward Peter Utaka's quickfire brace helped the visitors take a 3-0 lead into the break. Artit Boodjinda and Goran Causic scored within 10 minutes of the second half to make the scoreline more respectable.

The victory guaranteed VFK top spot in Group H while Ulsan finished second in Group I and qualified for the knockout round as one of the best runners-up. The winner of this tie will face Jeonbuk or Pohang Steelers in the quarterfinal.

Ulsan vs Ventforet Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Ulsan's last six games across competitions have produced goals at both ends and also produced over 2.5 goals.

Ventforet have scored at least two goals in five of their last six competitive games.

Ulsan are unbeaten in their last eight games at home, winning five matches in this sequence.

Ventforet are the first side to qualify for the knockout phase of the AFC Champions League while not playing in their nation's top division.

Four of Ulsan's last six competitive games have produced at least nine corner kicks.

Ulsan vs Ventforet Prediction

Ulsan sneaked into the knockout rounds as the third-best runners-up. However, the Tigers are seasoned campaigners at this level and know how to get the job done at this stage.

Ventforet are newbies at this stage and are making their debut in the AFC Champions League. It has been a campaign to remember for Yoshiyuki Shinoda's side regardless of how the result here goes.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ulsan 3-1 Ventforet

Ulsan vs Ventforet Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ulsan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Ulsan to score over 1.5 goals