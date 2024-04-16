Ulsan vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2024 

Ulsan HD and Yokohama F Marinos will square off in the first leg of their AFC Champions League semifinal tie on Wednesday.
The home side are coming off a 4-0 thrashing of Gangwon at the same venue in the K1 League over the weekend. Jon Min-Kyu started and wrapped up the scoring with his brace while Lee Dong-Gyeong and Um Won-Sang scored in between.
Yokohama F Marinos, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Shonan Bellmare in the J1 League. Their goals were scored by Kento Shiogai and Nam Tae-Hee, while Taiyo Hiraoka and Sho Fukuda scored for the visitors.
The Marinos will turn their focus back to the continent and booked their spot at this stage with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Shandong Taishan in the quarterfinal. Ulsan eliminated Jeonbuk 2-1 on aggregate in an all-Korean quarterfinal.
A place in the final against either Al Ain or Al Hilal awaits the winner of this tie.
Ulsan vs Yokohama F Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
- Four of Ulsan's last five games have produced three goals or more.
- Yokohama F Marinos have lost just one of their last eight games across competitions (five wins).
- Yokohama F Marinos' last 10 away games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
- Ulsan have scored the opening goal in the four games they have played in the AFC Champions League knockout rounds this season.
- Yokohama F Marinos' last seven competitive games have been level at halftime.
Ulsan vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction
Ulsan are seeking their third AFC Champions League crown. They have gotten back on track at the right time, winning their last two games on the bounce. Myung-Bo Hong's side scored a total of seven unreplied goals across both wins and will be full of confidence.
Yokohama F Marinos, on the other hand, have never been continental champions at this level. Indeed, this is their first time in the semifinal of the tournament and a positive away result in the first leg could be crucial to their hopes of advancing to the final.
We are backing Ulsan to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Ulsan 3-1 Yokohama F Marinos
Ulsan vs Yokohama F Marinos Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Ulsan to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals