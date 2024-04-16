Ulsan vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2024 

By Ume Elvis
Modified Apr 16, 2024 13:59 GMT
Yokohama F Marinos face Ulsan on Wednesday
Yokohama F Marinos face Ulsan on Wednesday

Ulsan HD and Yokohama F Marinos will square off in the first leg of their AFC Champions League semifinal tie on Wednesday.

The home side are coming off a 4-0 thrashing of Gangwon at the same venue in the K1 League over the weekend. Jon Min-Kyu started and wrapped up the scoring with his brace while Lee Dong-Gyeong and Um Won-Sang scored in between.

Yokohama F Marinos, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Shonan Bellmare in the J1 League. Their goals were scored by Kento Shiogai and Nam Tae-Hee, while Taiyo Hiraoka and Sho Fukuda scored for the visitors.

The Marinos will turn their focus back to the continent and booked their spot at this stage with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Shandong Taishan in the quarterfinal. Ulsan eliminated Jeonbuk 2-1 on aggregate in an all-Korean quarterfinal.

A place in the final against either Al Ain or Al Hilal awaits the winner of this tie.

Ulsan vs Yokohama F Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the first meeting between the two sides.
  • Four of Ulsan's last five games have produced three goals or more.
  • Yokohama F Marinos have lost just one of their last eight games across competitions (five wins).
  • Yokohama F Marinos' last 10 away games across competitions have produced three goals or more.
  • Ulsan have scored the opening goal in the four games they have played in the AFC Champions League knockout rounds this season.
  • Yokohama F Marinos' last seven competitive games have been level at halftime.

Ulsan vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction

Ulsan are seeking their third AFC Champions League crown. They have gotten back on track at the right time, winning their last two games on the bounce. Myung-Bo Hong's side scored a total of seven unreplied goals across both wins and will be full of confidence.

Yokohama F Marinos, on the other hand, have never been continental champions at this level. Indeed, this is their first time in the semifinal of the tournament and a positive away result in the first leg could be crucial to their hopes of advancing to the final.

We are backing Ulsan to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ulsan 3-1 Yokohama F Marinos

Ulsan vs Yokohama F Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ulsan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?