Ulsan vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction and Betting Tips | April 17th 2024 

Ulsan HD and Yokohama F Marinos will square off in the first leg of their AFC Champions League semifinal tie on Wednesday.

The home side are coming off a 4-0 thrashing of Gangwon at the same venue in the K1 League over the weekend. Jon Min-Kyu started and wrapped up the scoring with his brace while Lee Dong-Gyeong and Um Won-Sang scored in between.

Yokohama F Marinos, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw at home to Shonan Bellmare in the J1 League. Their goals were scored by Kento Shiogai and Nam Tae-Hee, while Taiyo Hiraoka and Sho Fukuda scored for the visitors.

The Marinos will turn their focus back to the continent and booked their spot at this stage with a 3-1 aggregate victory over Shandong Taishan in the quarterfinal. Ulsan eliminated Jeonbuk 2-1 on aggregate in an all-Korean quarterfinal.

A place in the final against either Al Ain or Al Hilal awaits the winner of this tie.

Ulsan vs Yokohama F Marinos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Four of Ulsan's last five games have produced three goals or more.

Yokohama F Marinos have lost just one of their last eight games across competitions (five wins).

Yokohama F Marinos' last 10 away games across competitions have produced three goals or more.

Ulsan have scored the opening goal in the four games they have played in the AFC Champions League knockout rounds this season.

Yokohama F Marinos' last seven competitive games have been level at halftime.

Ulsan vs Yokohama F Marinos Prediction

Ulsan are seeking their third AFC Champions League crown. They have gotten back on track at the right time, winning their last two games on the bounce. Myung-Bo Hong's side scored a total of seven unreplied goals across both wins and will be full of confidence.

Yokohama F Marinos, on the other hand, have never been continental champions at this level. Indeed, this is their first time in the semifinal of the tournament and a positive away result in the first leg could be crucial to their hopes of advancing to the final.

We are backing Ulsan to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Ulsan 3-1 Yokohama F Marinos

Ulsan vs Yokohama F Marinos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ulsan to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

