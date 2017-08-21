Ultimate World U-23 Starting XI

Ultimate World U-23 XI, selected from an extensive list of talented youngsters.

@anosh_subawalla by Anosh Subawalla Top 5 / Top 10 21 Aug 2017, 14:46 IST

Ask young, aspiring footballers what inspires them, and they simply reply, "To be the very best".

The drive, desire and passion motivates them to one day pull on the shirt for the senior side, making it a proud day for the player. The best young players of the world often attenuate as their careers do not pan out as expected. Yet, often, their first sign of brilliance is worth perceiving, as it defines the player they turn out to be a decade down the line.

As a football fanatic, I'm always on the look out for the next great talent. Every fan has their own favorite, but here's an Ultimate world U-23 starting XI, selected from an enormous pool of highly talented players.

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan, 18)

A sublime shot -stopper, Donnarumma commands his area and has the strength of a full fledged adult. Finding young goalkeepers is tough as its a position that demands levels of maturity and experience well beyond a 18-year old. Goalkeepers tend to peak much later on in their careers, however, at 18, he's better than most.

Touted as the next Gianluigi Buffon, the young keeper caught the eye having made his debut for AC Milan at the tender age of 16. Having dislodged Diego Lopez as AC Milan's first choice, he's since made the position his own, becoming one of Europe's hottest talents. It's only a matter of time till he's considered the very best.