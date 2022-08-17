Umraniyespor vs Galatasaray preview, prediction, team news and more | Turkish SuperLig 2022-23

Umraniyespor will take on Galatasaray in the Turkish SuperLig on Friday. The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat to Antalyaspor and are winless in two games.

Galatasaray, meanwhile, have once again got off to a mixed start, something that has become a regular occurrence in recent years. After a win in their opener against Antalyaspor, they lost to Giresunspor in their next outing at home.

Umraniyespor vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head

They have played only once, in a club friendly. Galatasaray came out 1-0 winners on that occasion.

Umraniyespor form guide (all competitions): L-D

Galatasaray form guide (all competitions): L-W

Umraniyespor vs Galatasaray Team News

Umraniyespor

The hosts have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Galatasaray

Leo Dubois, who arrived from Lyon this summer, will have to wait for his debut, as the defender is nursing an injury.

Injured: Leo Dubois

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Umraniyespor vs Galatasaray Predicted XIs

Umraniyespor (4-3-3): Orkun Ozdemir, Tom Glumac, Allyson, Mustafa Eser, Mert Yilmaz, Emr Nefiz, Onir Atasayar, Serkan Goksu, Anton Mrsic, Onir Aiyik, Umut Nayir

Galatasaray (4-3-3): Fernando Muslera; Omar Elabdellaoui, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Victor Nelsson, Patrick van Aanholt; Taylan Antalyali; Yunus Akgun, Sergio Oliviera, Berkan Kutlu, Kerem Akturkoglu; Haris Seferovic

Umraniyespor vs Galatasaray prediction

Galatasaray will undoubtedly walk into this fixture as the strong favourites, given their dominance in the league. However, things have changed for the club in recent years, and they've fallen Besiktas, Baseksehir and Fenerbache.

The pre-season signings did not do much to bring optimism to the Galatasaray camp, and many are expecting the club to finish mid-table once again.

Umraniyespor, meanwhile, have their biggest chance of pulling off an upset, given their illustrious visitors' topsy-turvy start. It will be the first official game between the two teams, so Umraniyespor have a lot to play for.

Galatasaray, nonetheless, possess the better squad and have more quality in their ranks to bounce back to winning ways. A narrow win for the visitors is on the cards.

Prediction: Umraniyespor 1-2 Galatasaray

