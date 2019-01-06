×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Unai Emery made a mistake by loaning Reiss Nelson out to Hoffenheim

Bryan Rodrigues
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
693   //    06 Jan 2019, 16:08 IST

Unai Emery has done a decent job at Arsenal so far.
Unai Emery has done a decent job at Arsenal so far.

Unai Emery's first six months as Arsenal's head coach have been better than expected. The Spaniard has still kept Arsenal very much in contention to finish in the top four and has lost only five matches in all competitions this season. The former PSG manager still has a lot of work to do to make Arsenal title contenders but for his first season in the Premier League, he has done a decent job.

Arsenal were never going to reach the levels of Manchester City and Liverpool in just one season. Emery will need at least another 2 to 3 transfer windows to build Arsenal the way he wants to and he has already started doing so by signing the likes of Lucas Torreira, Bernd Leno and Sokratis.

While Arsenal have been very effective going forward, their defensive issues have still not been resolved and signing a defender either this month or at the end of this season should be a priority for the Gunners.

This season, apart from their defensive issues Arsenal have also been suffering from a lack of wingers. If we take a look at the Arsenal squad this season, the Gunners have only one player in Alex Iwobi who is an out an out winger. The Nigerian has improved leaps and bounds under Emery, but being the only winger must be putting a lot of pressure on him to perform.

Emery has had to rely on the likes of Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and most recently Ainsley Maitland-Niles to play as wingers.

To make matters worse, from the above-mentioned players, Ozil, Mkhitaryan and Welbeck are injured, leaving Arsenal short on players in general and on players who can play on the wing as well.

Reiss Nelson at Hoffenheim.
Reiss Nelson at Hoffenheim.

And for this reason in particular, I feel Unai Emery made a huge mistake in loaning Reiss Nelson to Hoffenheim. Maitland-Niles, who is a very versatile player, has been impressive in the few times he has played as a winger this season. But it is still concerning that Arsenal have only one winger in their squad and have had to rely on makeshift players to fill that position this season.

Ozil and Mkhitaryan, who have been heavily criticized for their performances this season, have been, in my opinion, unfairly targetted because they have been playing out of position every time.

Advertisement

While Emery might have not felt the effects of not having additional wingers in the team early on in the season, he is now.

I understand why Emery decided to loan out Nelson. The England U21 international would not have got as much game time at Arsenal this season as he is getting at Hoffenheim, but the pacy winger could have really helped the Gunners at this point in the season.

Nelson won the Premier League 2 Player of the Year award last year and played a total of 16 games for the Arsenal first team last season. I feel Emery should have put a little faith in Nelson and let him stay at Arsenal.

In terms of Nelson progressing and gaining valuable first team experience, loaning him to Hoffenheim does make sense, but it shouldn't come at the cost of Arsenal suffering in that position. He is enjoying a superb season in Germany, having scored six goals and assisting one and also winning the Bundesliga Rookie of the Month for October 2018.

Nelson will definitely return to Arsenal a much-improved player next season and will definitely be challenging for a place in the starting 11. But if he feels that he will still not get enough first-team opportunities at Arsenal next season as well, the Gunners could lose yet another young prodigy just like they did with Serge Gnabry in 2016.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal TSG Hoffenheim Football Unai Emery
Bryan Rodrigues
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Football writer and analyst. Arsenal FC for life.
Hoffenheim boss believes Arsenal star can be as good as...
RELATED STORY
5 dirtiest goals in the history of club football
RELATED STORY
Emery excited for Nelson's Arsenal return
RELATED STORY
The three moves Unai Emery should make this January to...
RELATED STORY
7 young Arsenal players who might thrive under Unai Emery
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 2-1 Hoffenheim: 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
Best Young Managers of 2018
RELATED STORY
Has Unai Emery made Arsenal title challengers?
RELATED STORY
Why is Mesut Ozil being left out by Unai Emery?
RELATED STORY
The fairytale rise of 5 lesser-known clubs in Europe
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us