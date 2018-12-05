Unai Emery tips Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to win the Premier League Golden Boot

Arsenal FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has tipped forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to win the Premier League's Golden Boot this season.

In case you didn't know...

The Gabonese striker has been in phenomenal form for the Gunners this season, having scored ten goals in the Premier League so far.

His latest goal-scoring spree was during Arsenal's stunning derby win over North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Aubameyang now sits at the top of the Premier League goal-scoring charts and is set to increase his tally in the race for the Golden Boot.

The heart of the matter

Arsenal have cleaned up their initial mess in the Premier League and are now on an unbeaten streak as it looks like the players have finally adapted to Emery's tactical approach.

The Gunners boss spoke of Aubameyang's Golden Boot chances saying (via Sky Sports), "I want him to continue improving, and his challenge is also collective and individual."

"I want his challenge to be that he has the opportunity to be the best scorer in the Premier League. We want to help him achieve this and that is because, if he is scoring, he is helping us."

"In his career, he has played as a winger on the right, on the left and like a striker. He [has] played with two strikers. I use with him in every position for us. And sometimes his best performance is starting the match on the bench and then playing 20 or 25 minutes. In the last two matches he has had a very big performance, working and scoring."

Emery added, "I want to say to him and also to everyone: 'don't stop, continue with this commitment every match. It is also important that he takes confidence from matches like [Tottenham], not only from scoring but also from helping with pressing against them and [competing] well with the head against them. Now is the moment to say to him: 'Don't stop'."

What's next?

Arsenal will look to continue their streak when they face old rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford tomorrow.

