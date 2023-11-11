UNAM vs Guadalajara Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th November 2023

UNAM will play host to Guadalajara at Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in Liga MX on Sunday.

With the Torneo Apertura – the first tournament of the season – set to conclude this weekend, América will certainly remain on top following their unassailable lead. They are seven points ahead of Monterrey (39-32), who are second-placed but could be displaced by UANL (29) if they finish with a bad result.

UNAM are fifth-placed with 25 points but are yet to qualify for the quarterfinals of the final phase, which could happen if they win on Sunday. Pumas are closely followed by sixth-placed Atlético San Luis (23) and seventh-placed Puebla (22), who could leapfrog Pumas in the standings to book their places.

Guadalajara are in fourth place with 27 points and are assured of qualification to the quarterfinals regardless of the outcome of the upcoming clash. In the event of a win, they could move third and take UANL’s place. The visitors have not lost against Pumas since a 2-1 league setback in March 2019.

Chivas did not qualify for the final phase last season following a 5-4 defeat to Puebla in the reclassification. They last won the Apertura in 2006 but were runners-up in the 2023 Clausura final phase, losing to UNAL 3-2. Guadalajara will take confidence from their previous visit to Estadio Olímpico Universitario which ended 2-1 in their favor.

UNAM vs Guadalajara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

UNAM have drawn once and lost four times in their last five clashes with Guadalajara.

UNAM have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five home matches against Guadalajara.

UNAM have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Guadalajara have won twice and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

UNAM have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Guadalajara have won thrice and lost twice.

Form Guide: UNAM – W-D-L-L-W, Guadalajara – W-W-L-W-L.

UNAM vs Guadalajara Prediction

César Huerta and Juan Dinenno boast eight and six goals respectively and will look to help UNAM achieve their objective of the final phase.

Roberto Alvarado will be under pressure once again to hand Guadalajara the winner after netting six match-winning goals in the course of the campaign. Goalkeeper Miguel Jiménez will have his role to play as he looks to top the clean sheets charts by improving on his tally of five shut-outs so far.

UNAM head into the fame as favorites based on home advantage and the determination to reach the final phase.

Prediction: UNAM 2-1 Guadalajara

UNAM vs Guadalajara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – UNAM

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: UNAM to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Guadalajara to score - Yes