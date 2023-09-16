UNAM vs San Luis Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17, 2023

UNAM entertain San Luis at the Estadio Olímpico de Universitario in the Liga MX on Sunday (September 17).

The hosts have two wins in seven league games, winning twice and losing twice, leaving them tenth in the standings with nine points. The game is crucial for the hosts who could drop from the top 10 if they lose.

Pumas finished 14th last term and did not qualify for the final phase. They're facing the league’s strongest team and must be at their best to emerge unscathed. UNAM will take confidence from their 3-1 success against the visitors in their last meeting, though.

San Luis, meanwhile, are enjoying a blistering start to the season, winning five of seven games, scoring 16 goals and conceding six. They're leading the points table with 16 points and are closely followed by UANL and Juarez, who are level on 14 points.

Atleti de San Luis finished 18th last season but qualified for the final phase via the Torneo Clausura reclassification. They reached the quarterfinals but lost to America 4-3. San Luis will take confidence from their impressive away record, boasting four wins in their last five trips.

UNAM vs San Luis Prediction Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

UNAM have won twice and lost thrice in their last five clashes with San Luis.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games against San Luis.

UNAM have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home games.

San Luis have won four times and lost once in their last five away outings.

UNAM have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while San Luis have won four times and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: UNAM: L-M-L-D-L; San Luis: W-W-W-W-L

UNAM vs San Luis Prediction

Cesar Huerta, Juan Dinenno and Gabriel Fernandez have stepped up to the plate for UNAM with two goals apiece.

Meanwhile, Unai Bilbao has been San Luis' leading light in attack, scoring four league goals while Dieter Villalpando has delivered three assists. San Luis will be keen to show their bite against UNAM, thanks to their stellar individual and team play.

Prediction: UNAM 1-2 San Luis

UNAM vs San Luis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – San Luis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: San Luis to score first – Yes

Tip 4: UNAM to score - Yes