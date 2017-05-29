Unbelievable Football Stories: 7 of the best

Some obscure football stories worth telling...

The truth is that everything in this world that constitutes of a life is a story. The only difference being that some stories are recorded and some never reach the surface of attention. Football, though, belongs to the former category—thanks to the huge amount of attention that it gets.

Some stories are drab and not worth being narrated. However, there are some events that are so beautiful or ugly that it etches itself to the walls of eternity. And the intention of this article is to bring to you the ones worth telling.

From the dog that saved United to Emmanuel Adebayor’s story of God’s divine intervention––here are the 7 most unbelievable football stories of all time…

#1 The dog that saved United

Jim McNichol and Bryn the dog (Image courtesy: SportBible)

Ah, isn’t it kind of wonderful to make misleading titles/sub-titles? Well, the club under the microscope here is Torquay United, not the one in Manchester. Down by 2-0 at half-time, Torquay United needed to salvage something from the game if they intended to stay up and not become the first team to get relegated from the Football League in 1987.

Jim McNichol pulled one back just after half-time from a deflected free-kick... a ray of hope was now visible. But what happened next was something no-one could have predicted. As scorer, McNichol, ran towards the touchline to chase a dying ball, a German shepherd came out of nowhere and bit the former right-back.

Apparently, the dog, named Bryn, thought that the defender was running in to attack his handler and, hence, gashed McNichol’s legs with its teeth. The full-back was down for 5 minutes and 5 minutes were added as injury time.

And as luck would have it, Paul Dobson scored the equaliser in the final minute of added time, which was just about enough to keep Torquay up. 17 stitches and 3 holes on Jim McNichol’s leg was perhaps worth the pain.