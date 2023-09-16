“Unbelievably selfish”, “Costs us way more” – Fans slam Manchester United star for not passing to Rasmus Hojlund in Brighton defeat

Manchester United fans branded Marcus Rashford selfish after he opted not to square the ball to Rasmus Hojlund early in the second half against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Red Devils were comfortably beaten 3-1 by Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday (September 16). The Seagulls won their fourth straight game against Erik ten Hag and Co. ending the latter's 31-game unbeaten home record.

Former Manchester United star Danny Welbeck gave Brighton the lead in the 20th minute following a brilliant team move. Marcus Rashford hit the post in the 34th minute before appearing to have assisted Rasmus Hojlund six minutes later after the latter scored. However, the goal was chalked off by VAR after Rashford appeared to have carried the ball over the byline.

The Red Devils had a golden moment to equalize in the 51st minute after half-time. Rashford made a stellar run down the left flank and could have squared the ball to Hojlund for an easy tap-in. Instead, the England international chose to go for glory, hitting the side-netting.

Pascal Gross then scored two minutes later before Joao Pedro brilliantly finished to give the away side a commanding 3-0 lead. Hannibal Mejbri scored a long-range stunner in the 73rd minute but Brighton were able to secure an impressive 3-1 win.

Rashford had a decent game and was probably unlucky not to have a goal contribution but Manchester United fans blasted him for being selfish.

One fan on X (formerly Twitter) posted:

"Rashford is unbelievably selfish I can’t lie."

Another wrote:

"Rashford’s selfishness, wrong decision making and laziness costs us way more than it pays off with a few goals he scores in his purple patch. It’s sad how stupid our fans are who can’t understand this !!"

Erik ten Hag's men have made a poor start to their season. They are currently 12th in the league with just six points from five games.

Manchester United vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: Exploring the stats from Premier League clash

Manchester United were dismantled 3-1 against Brighton & Hove Albion at Old Trafford, putting more pressure on Erik ten Hag. Let's take a look at the stats to see how both teams performed today.

Brighton dominated possession, with 57% of the ball. They also completed 659 passes with an impressive accuracy of 91%. On the other hand, the Red Devils only had 43% possession and completed 488 passes with an accuracy of 85%.

Manchester United had a total of 14 shots, but only four were on target. In contrast, the Seagulls had 10 shots, with eight being on target. The away side were wasteful towards the end of the game and could easily have had another two goals.