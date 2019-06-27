Under 21 Euros: Best XI after the Group Stages

Germany Under-21 had won the last edition of the UEFA Under-21 Euro, in 2017

The group stages of the ongoing UEFA Under-21 European Champions came to an end amidst high drama as Spain, Romania, France and defending champions Germany secured qualification for the semi-finals.

The Group C decider between Romania and France ended in a 0-0 stalemate, ensuring Romania progressed as group C winners while Les Blues moved to the next round as the best second placed team from amongst the three groups.

Spain Under-21 came back strong after a loss to Italy to finish as group A winners, dispatching Poland Under-21 5-0 in their final group game. Despite drawing their final Group B game 1-1 against Austria, Germany qualified for the semi-finals as winners of the group.

With the semi-finals set to kick off tonight, let us look at the best XI up until this point.

#Goalkeeper: Daniel Iversen (Denmark U-21/Leicester City)

Oldham Athletic v Northampton Town - Sky Bet League Two

Danish goalkeeper Daniel Iversen has had a standout Under-21 Euro campaign, part of a well drilled side that narrowly missed out on qualifying for the semi-finals after they finished second in Group B behind Germany.

The 21-year-old Leicester City shotstopper pulled off several sensational saves throughout the course of the tournament helping the De rød-hvide mount a serious challenge in the tournament.

#Left Back: Joakim Maehle (Denmark U-21/Genk)

KRC Genk v Besiktas - UEFA Europa League - Group I

22-year-old Denmark Under-21 and Genk left back Joakim Maehle had an impressive Euro Under-21 campaign, registering 2 goals and 1 assist in the tournament. The youngster had impressed in the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League for Belgian side Genk, having made 3 assists over the course of the championship.

A speedy wingback with great dribbling ability, Maehle was declared the man-of-the-match in Denmark Under-21's 3-1 win over Austria Under-21. His stats in the group stages make great reading as he has averaged 1.5 successful tackles, 1.5 interceptions, 0.5 clearances and 1.5 dribbles per game.

